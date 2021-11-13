November 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

This is the Saturday, November 13, 2021 coronavirus update. After increases most days this week, active cases have dipped slightly in both Oakville and Halton. Hospitalizations, however, are higher in both places.

Halton Region's vaccination percentage has increased only 1% in the last three weeks, and the percentage of those who've received their first dose has barely risen in two months due to most remaining unvaccinated adults locally choosing to not get vaccinated.

Ontario's active cases are at their highest levels in more than a month, and the COVID-19 monitoring table reports the current provincial reproduction number for new cases is 1.24. With active cases rising consistently over the last two weeks, there is a clear trend cases are rising again.

Health Canada has approved both the Pfizer and Moderns vaccines for booster doses this week. Canada also reports a rise in active cases, and cumulative cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 250 million people. Total doses administered worldwide will reach 7.5 billion early next week.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

896,402 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 458

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 12, 2021.

25 active cases - minus 7

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,303 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

69 deaths - no change

6,209 recoveries - plus 11

6,278 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

90 active cases - minus 7

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

20,080 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

243 deaths - no change

19,747 recoveries - plus 19

19,990 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 17 total cases across 11 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's active cases are at its highest total in over a month

The provincial COVID-19 science advisory table has released modelling for growing cases and hospitalizations through the rest of 2021

Current provincial reproduction number for new cases is 1.24

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 4.1% of all Ontarians have contracted COVID-19

Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected

85.43% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.97% of total pop.)

At least 11.13 million people are fully vaccinated (75.12% of total pop.)

22.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,586 active cases - plus 186

263 people hospitalized - plus 56

606,507 confirmed cases - plus 661

591,994 recovered cases - plus 469

9,927 deaths - plus 6

601,921 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

26,456 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

131 people in ICU - plus 1

78 people on ventilators - plus 6

26 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,508 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

22,249 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 197

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

This week, Health Canada has approved both the Pfizer and Moderns vaccines for booster doses

Cumulative cases surpass 250 million people worldwide

The World Health Organization reports coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 10% this week, making it the only region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing

85.57% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.54% of total pop.)

At least 29.47 million people are fully vaccinated (74.91% of total pop.)

59.51 million vaccine doses administered - plus 83,600

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,315 active cases - plus 810

1,761 active hospitalizations - minus 5

1.74 million confirmed cases to date

1.69 million recoveries - plus 2,177

29,315 deaths - plus 57

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 77.64 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.78 million cumulative cases

757,663 deaths - plus 2,442

58.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 232.31 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

251.78 million cases - plus 514,000

5.07 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

