November 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton recorded 15.9 new weekly cases per 100,000, up 4.6% from two weeks ago. Ontario's number increased by 22.8% to 26.4. Even with these increases, the number of deaths and hospitalizations attributable to COVID-19 remains low.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is treating four patients. Across Halton, there are a total of ten patients in hospitals with COVID-19. Ontario recorded 138 people requiring hospital care.

Up 197 from yesterday, there are 4,985 active cases in Ontario, of which 1,425 are under 20.

× Age Range Active Cases Under 20 1,425 20 to 29 715 30 to 39 795 40 to 49 715 50 to 59 525 60 to 69 405 70 to 79 205 80 to 89 153 Over 90 47 Total 4,985

There are eight more active cases in Oakville, bringing the total to 33 but two fewer across Halton.

Vaccinations rates have changed by just a few hundred in Halton, with 77 per cent of total residents having dose and 74 per cent being full vaccinated. Oakville's vaccination rates are the lowest in the region, with 75 per cent of the town's residents have received one COVID-19 dose, and 73 percent have two. To drive the point home, Halton COVID-19 Dashboard statistics show in the past 30 days, unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to become infected and 19 times more likely to end up in the hospital than fully vaccinated people.

Central Oakville is the most infectious neighbourhood in Oakville, recording 13.9 cases per 10,000. Halton's most infectious neighbourhood is West Milton, recording 23.8 cases per 10,000.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Please note changes are for two days because the region does not provide updates on Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.

Summary of local vaccinations

74% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated - Oakville is 73%

77% have received at least one dose - Oakville is 75%

897,714 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 458

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 13, 2021.

33 active cases - plus 8

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,322 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

69 deaths - no change

6,220 recoveries - plus 11

6,289 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

88 active cases - minus 2

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

20,130 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 50

243 deaths - no change

19,799 recoveries - plus 52

20,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

5 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 4 different schools

Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.02% of total pop.)

At least 11.15 million people are fully vaccinated (75.21% of total pop.)

22.7 million vaccine doses administered - plus 7,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,985 active cases - plus 197

138 people hospitalized - plus 12

607,725 confirmed cases - plus 552

592,803 recovered cases - plus 342

9,937 deaths - plus 3

602,740 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

26,456 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

113 people in ICU - plus 6

66 people on ventilators - plus 1

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 261

School status

5626 total cases - plus 86

4,975 student cases - plus 77

557 staff cases - plus 9

10.7% of Ontario publicly funded schools reported one case, and four schools are closed.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.05 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.59% of total pop.)

At least 28.67 million people received their second dose (74.98% of total pop.)

820,000 people have received their third dose

59.55 million vaccine doses administered - plus 18,900

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,518 active cases - plus 681

1,626 active hospitalizations - plus 13

1.74 million confirmed cases to date - plus 1,550

1.69 million recoveries - plus 859

29,346 deaths - plus 10

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 78.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.99 million cumulative cases - plus 25,900

760,266 deaths - plus 133

58.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 232.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

253.16 million cases

5.09 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.51 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: