November 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville have risen by 50% in the last two days, but there are also two fewer local hospitalizations. Two Halton outbreaks have closed since yesterday.

Despite large increase over the last three weeks, active cases in both Ontario and in Canada are down today. The province has announced that pharmacies in Ontario will soon be allowed to provide COVID-19 testing to symptomatic patients.

Hospital cases are a different story: Ontario reports 163 new hospitalizations today, more than doubling the number of active patients in hospital. Of those, 65% in hospital and 75% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated.

In national news, Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for those age 6-11; Pfizer is still waiting on approval on its vaccine for children in Canada. 1.75 million Canadians have cumulatively got COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville have risen by 50% in the last two days

Two Halton outbreaks closed today

Halton Region's vaccination percentage has increased less than 1% this month

Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% of those eligible have received at least one dose

898,031 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 312

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 15, 2021.

37 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,329 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

69 deaths - no change

6,223 recoveries - plus 3

6,292 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

88 active cases - no change

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

20,142 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

243 deaths - no change

19,811 recoveries - plus 12

20,054 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

3 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 4 different schools

Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.05% of total pop.)

At least 11.16 million people are fully vaccinated (75.27% of total pop.)

22.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,100

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,814 active cases - minus 161

301 people hospitalized - plus 163

608,206 confirmed cases - plus 481

593,454 recovered cases - plus 651

9,938 deaths - plus 1

603,392 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

18,965 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.5%

139 people in ICU - minus 2

82 people on ventilators - plus 3

31 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 261

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

1.75 million Canadians have cumulatively got COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for those age 6-11; Pfizer is still waiting on approval on its vaccine for children in Canada

More than 820,000 Canadians have received a third (booster) vaccine dose

Administered vaccine doses worldwide surpass 7.5 billion

85.76% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.64% of total pop.)

At least 29.59 million people are fully vaccinated (75.08% of total pop.)

59.66 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 85,900

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,426 active cases - minus 92

1,762 active hospitalizations - plus 144

1.74 million confirmed cases to date

1.69 million recoveries - plus 1,360

29,384 deaths - plus 41

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 78.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.99 million cumulative cases - plus 25,900

760,266 deaths - plus 133

58.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 232.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

253.16 million cases

5.09 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.51 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

