November 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, November 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville continue rising - by more than 60% this week. Hospitalizations are lower in Oakville but a new case is admitted in Burlington.

Both Halton Region and Ontario report lower active cases for the third day in a row. The province has announced that pharmacies in Ontario will soon be allowed to provide COVID-19 testing to symptomatic patients.

Hospital cases are a different story: Ontario reported 163 new hospitalizations yesterday, more than doubling the number of active patients in hospital. Of those, 65% in hospital and 75% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. Hospitalization numbers are slightly lower today, but nowhere near the Tuesday increase.

In national news, changes are likely coming soon about mandatory testing for travel between Canada and the United States, with a possible announcement this Friday. Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for those age 6-11; Pfizer is still waiting on approval on its vaccine for children in Canada.

1.75 million Canadians have cumulatively got COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% of those eligible have received at least one dose

898,516 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 485

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 16, 2021.

40 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,337 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

69 deaths - no change

6,228 recoveries - plus 5

6,297 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

85 active cases - minus 3

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,154 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

243 deaths - no change

19,826 recoveries - plus 15

20,069 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 4 different schools

Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.09% of total pop.)

At least 11.17 million people are fully vaccinated (75.33% of total pop.)

22.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,000

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,741 active cases - minus 73

274 people hospitalized - minus 26

608,718 confirmed cases - plus 512

594,027 recovered cases - plus 573

9,950 deaths - plus 12

603,977 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

28,931 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.5%

133 people in ICU - minus 6

77 people on ventilators - minus 5

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

Note: these figures have not been updated by the province in two days. These are as of Monday, Nov. 15, and will be updated again when the information is available.

146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant

22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

1.75 million Canadians have cumulatively got COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for those age 6-11; Pfizer is still waiting on approval on its vaccine for children in Canada

More than 830,000 Canadians have received a third (booster) vaccine dose

Possible changes are coming in the next two weeks regarding testing requirements for travel between Canada and the United States

British Columbia declares a state of emergency over mudslides; not COVID-19

85.86% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.68% of total pop.)

At least 29.64 million people are fully vaccinated (75.17% of total pop.)

59.73 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 64,600

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,475 active cases - plus 49

1,720 active hospitalizations - minus 42

1.75 million confirmed cases to date

1.70 million recoveries - plus 1,347

29,424 deaths - plus 40

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 78.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.24 million cumulative cases

762,994 deaths - plus 2,728

58.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 232.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

254.25 million cases - plus 584,000

5.11 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

