November 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Thursday, November 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases have more than doubled in the last four days. There is a large number of new cases both in Oakville and Halton today - more than half of the regional total comes from just Oakville, which continues to be the least vaccinated municipality in the region.

There are high new cases across the province too: Ontario added more than 700 new cases today for the first time since mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases has increased 50% in the last month and hospitalizations have more than doubled since Monday this week.

In national news, changes are likely coming soon about mandatory testing for travel between Canada and the United States, with a possible announcement this Friday. Both Moderna and Pfizer are still waiting on approval from Health Canada for use of its vaccines in children ages 6-11.

1.75 million Canadians have cumulatively got COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The cumulative recovery rate for Canada reached 1.7 million people this morning.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% of those eligible have received at least one dose

898,917 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 401

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 17, 2021.

47 active cases - plus 7

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,350 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

69 deaths - no change

6,234 recoveries - plus 6

6,303 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

97 active cases - plus 12

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

20,179 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

243 deaths - no change

19,839 recoveries - plus 13

20,082 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 4 different schools

Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.13% of total pop.)

At least 11.18 million people are fully vaccinated (75.39% of total pop.)

22.76 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 18, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,872 active cases - plus 131

278 people hospitalized - plus 4

609,429 confirmed cases - plus 711

594,602 recovered cases - plus 575

9,955 deaths - plus 5

604,557 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

34,347 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.0%

129 people in ICU - minus 4

78 people on ventilators - plus 1

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

Note: these figures have not been updated by the province in three days. These are as of Monday, Nov. 15, and will be updated again when the information is available.

146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant

22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.11 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.72% of total pop.)

At least 29.69 million people are fully vaccinated (75.24% of total pop.)

59.80 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 76,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,104 active cases - plus 845

1,738 active hospitalizations - plus 18

1.75 million confirmed cases to date

1.70 million recoveries - plus 2,029

29,442 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 82nd in global deaths per capita at 78.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.24 million cumulative cases

762,994 deaths - plus 2,728

58.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 232.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

254.84 million cases - plus 590,000

5.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: