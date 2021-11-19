November 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Friday, November 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Earlier today, Health Canada gave its approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11. Doses will be one-third the size of an adult dose and is more than 90% effective. Ontario says details on appointment booking and the shipment of first doses will come early next week.

Oakville's active cases have more than doubled since Monday, but is slightly down today. There is a new outbreak in town at Rotherglen school, with four confirmed cases since yesterday. Halton's case reproduction number has risen to 1.10.

There are high new cases across the province: Ontario added almost 800 new cases today - the highest one day total in more than two months.

Ontario's seven-day average of new cases has increased 50% in the last month and active cases in Ontario again exceed 5,000. Worst of all, hospitalizations have more than doubled since Monday this week.

Specific details are expected tomorrow regarding looser testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians making short trips (less than 72 hours) outside Canada.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

899,252 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 335

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 18, 2021.

42 active cases - minus 5

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,353 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

69 deaths - no change

6,242 recoveries - plus 8

6,311 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

95 active cases - minus 2

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

20,193 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

243 deaths - no change

19,855 recoveries - plus 16

20,098 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 6 total cases across 4 different schools

Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario adds almost 800 new cases today, the highest one day total in more than two months

Active cases in Ontario again exceed 5,000

Hospitalizations have more than doubled this week; 65% of these patients are unvaccinated

The seven-day average of new cases has increased 50% in the last month

Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected

85.80% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.16% of total pop.)

At least 11.19 million people are fully vaccinated (75.45% of total pop.)

22.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,094 active cases - plus 223

269 people hospitalized - minus 7

610,222 confirmed cases - plus 793

595,169 recovered cases - plus 567

9,959 deaths - plus 4

605,128 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

30,515 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.6%

128 people in ICU - minus 1

72 people on ventilators - minus 6

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

Note: these figures have not been updated by the province in three days. These are as of Monday, Nov. 15, and will be updated again when the information is available.

146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant

22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.13 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.77% of total pop.)

At least 29.75 million people are fully vaccinated (75.32% of total pop.)

59.88 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 76,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,798 active cases - plus 694

1,682 active hospitalizations - minus 46

1.76 million confirmed cases to date

1.70 million recoveries - plus 2,133

29,471 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.52 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.35 million cumulative cases

764,473 deaths - plus 1,479

58.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.19 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

255.32 million cases - plus 548,000

5.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

