November 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC / Unsplash
This is the Friday, November 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Earlier today, Health Canada gave its approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11. Doses will be one-third the size of an adult dose and is more than 90% effective. Ontario says details on appointment booking and the shipment of first doses will come early next week.
Oakville's active cases have more than doubled since Monday, but is slightly down today. There is a new outbreak in town at Rotherglen school, with four confirmed cases since yesterday. Halton's case reproduction number has risen to 1.10.
There are high new cases across the province: Ontario added almost 800 new cases today - the highest one day total in more than two months.
Ontario's seven-day average of new cases has increased 50% in the last month and active cases in Ontario again exceed 5,000. Worst of all, hospitalizations have more than doubled since Monday this week.
Specific details are expected tomorrow regarding looser testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians making short trips (less than 72 hours) outside Canada.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville's active cases have more than doubled since Monday, but is slightly down today
- A new outbreak has opened at Oakville's Rotherglen school, with four reported cases
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) is 1.10
- Halton Region's vaccination percentage has increased less than 1% this month
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 89% of those eligible have received at least one dose
- 899,252 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 335
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 18, 2021.
- 42 active cases - minus 5
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 6,353 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,242 recoveries - plus 8
- 6,311 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 95 active cases - minus 2
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 20,193 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,855 recoveries - plus 16
- 20,098 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 3 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 6 total cases across 4 different schools
- Halton - 28 total cases across 17 different schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario adds almost 800 new cases today, the highest one day total in more than two months
- Active cases in Ontario again exceed 5,000
- Hospitalizations have more than doubled this week; 65% of these patients are unvaccinated
- The seven-day average of new cases has increased 50% in the last month
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 85.80% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.16% of total pop.)
- At least 11.19 million people are fully vaccinated (75.45% of total pop.)
- 22.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,800
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,094 active cases - plus 223
- 269 people hospitalized - minus 7
- 610,222 confirmed cases - plus 793
- 595,169 recovered cases - plus 567
- 9,959 deaths - plus 4
- 605,128 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 30,515 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.6%
- 128 people in ICU - minus 1
- 72 people on ventilators - minus 6
- 30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
Note: these figures have not been updated by the province in three days. These are as of Monday, Nov. 15, and will be updated again when the information is available.
- 146,509 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant
- 5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant
- 22,753 confirmed cases of Delta variant
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11; appointment booking and first doses will arrive early next week
- Cumulative Canadian cases stand at 1.75 million, cumulative recoveries is at 1.7 million
- Likely changes are coming in the next two weeks regarding testing requirements for short travel between Canada and the United States
- 86.04% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.13 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.77% of total pop.)
- At least 29.75 million people are fully vaccinated (75.32% of total pop.)
- 59.88 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 76,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 26,798 active cases - plus 694
- 1,682 active hospitalizations - minus 46
- 1.76 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.70 million recoveries - plus 2,133
- 29,471 deaths - plus 29
- Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.52 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 47.35 million cumulative cases
- 764,473 deaths - plus 1,479
- 58.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.19 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 255.32 million cases - plus 548,000
- 5.12 million people have died worldwide
- At least 7.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: