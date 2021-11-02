November 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 2, 2021 coronavirus update. There are no longer any active outbreaks at schools in Oakville, and active cases are down today. Halton adds one new case and has only one person in hospital.

Halton Regional Health approximates that in the last month, the risk of contracting COVID-19 has been nine times higher in unvaccinated residents than vaccinated ones, while the risk of hospitalization is 28 times higher for the unvaccinated. The region also reports more than 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents.

The total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1.5% in the month of October. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton.

More than 11 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated. There have now been over 600,000 cumulative cases in Ontario since the pandemic began, and almost 100 new patients were admitted to hospital across the province today.

Canada continues making progress in its vaccination efforts, with the percent of Ontario's and Canada's eligible populations of those fully vaccinated matching today for the first time.

The United States' Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11. If the CDC signs off on it, first doses could be available within days, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children.

Global deaths surpassed five million people yesterday, with total infections to date worldwide approaching 250 million people.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

892,269 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 334

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 1, 2021.

31 active cases - minus 1

No patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,251 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

69 deaths - no change

6,151 recoveries - plus 5

6,220 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

No active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

77 active cases - plus 1

1 case in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,993 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

243 deaths - no change

19,613 recoveries - plus 11

19,856 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 3 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 16 total cases across 12 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.59% of total pop.)

At least 11.03 million people are fully vaccinated (74.40% of total pop.)

22.53 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,100 active cases - minus 59

230 people hospitalized - plus 96

600,708 confirmed cases - plus 331

587,727 recovered cases - plus 383

9,881 deaths - plus 7

597,608 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

20,148 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

136 people in ICU - plus 4

84 people on ventilators - minus 2

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,511 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,204 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 59

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's active cases are mostly unchanged in the last three days

America's Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, and the first doses have been shipped, awaiting CDC approval for use

The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

The USA also also confirmed the land border will accept Canadians at the land borders next week for non-essential leisure travel (so long as they are fully vaccinated and show proof at entry)

Over five million people have now died from COVID-19 - while that is the official count from the WHO, the actual total is believed by many scientists to be much higher

84.61% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.10% of total pop.)

At least 28.93 million people are fully vaccinated (74.07% of total pop.)

58.79 million vaccine doses administered - plus 92,800

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,160 active cases - minus 104

1,966 active hospitalizations - plus 42

1.71 million confirmed cases to date

1.66 million recoveries - plus 1,275

29,041 deaths - plus 54

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.02 million cumulative cases

745,274 deaths - plus 1,301

58.1% are fully vaccinated (67.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

246.95 million cases - plus 347,000

5.01 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

