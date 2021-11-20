November 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand The Canada - USA border in Windsor, Ontario The Canada/USA border in Windsor, Ontario

This is the Saturday, November 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.

Health Canada gave its approval yesterday for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11. Doses will be one-third the size of an adult dose and is more than 90% effective. Ontario says details on appointment booking and the shipment of first doses will come early next week.

Oakville's active cases have more than doubled since Monday. There is a new outbreak in town at Rotherglen school, with four confirmed cases since yesterday. Halton's case reproduction number has risen to 1.10.

Ontario has added more than 700 cases each of the last three days in a row and the provincial total of active cases has risen by nearly 2,000 in the last two weeks. Worst of all, hospitalizations have more than doubled since Monday this week.

In today's reporting of both Ontario and Canada's fully vaccinated eligible populations, the value has decreased by 6-8% today because the totals now include children ages 5-11, who are now counted in the eligible population. Achieving 90% full vaccination in this group is considered by most epidemiologists in Canada as enough to qualify for herd immunity from COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

899,252 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 335

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 19, 2021.

42 active cases - minus 5

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,353 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

69 deaths - no change

6,242 recoveries - plus 8

6,311 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

95 active cases - minus 2

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

20,193 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

243 deaths - no change

19,855 recoveries - plus 16

20,098 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 11 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 23 total cases across 16 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has added more than 700 cases each of the last three days in a row

The provincial total of active cases has risen by nearly 2,000 in the last two weeks

Hospitalizations have more than doubled this week; 65% of these patients are unvaccinated

Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected

79.33% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.59 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.20% of total pop.)

At least 11.20 million people are fully vaccinated (75.52% of total pop.)

22.79 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,300

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,317 active cases - plus 223

283 people hospitalized - plus 14

610,950 confirmed cases - plus 728

595,669 recovered cases - plus 500

9,964 deaths - plus 5

605,633 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

30,138 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%

128 people in ICU - plus 2

72 people on ventilators - no change

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

According to epidemiology reports from the audience, "As of November 16, 2021, routine Variants of Concern (VOC) PCR testing of positive COVID-19 samples is no longer being conducted and VOC data will not be reported."

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.14 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.81% of total pop.)

At least 29.79 million people are fully vaccinated (75.38% of total pop.)

59.93 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 65,800

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,133 active cases - plus 335

1,690 active hospitalizations - plus 8

1.76 million confirmed cases to date

1.70 million recoveries - plus 1,803

29,487 deaths - plus 16

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.52 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.48 million cumulative cases

768,619 deaths - plus 3,146

62.7% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.19 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

255.32 million cases - plus 548,000

5.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

