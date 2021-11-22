November 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Over the past two weeks, the number of weekly new cases per 100,000 increased by 12.9 per cent to 17.9. Ontario's increased by 12.8 per cent to 30 weekly new cases per 100,000.

Though active cases continue to climb in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario, deaths remain in the single digits and demand on the province's healthcare system is stable. In Halton, one new patient was admitted to a hospital. At Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients as two people were discharged over the weekend.

Oakville's schools have seven confirmed cases in five schools, and Halton has 28 cases in 22 schools. Six hundred schools in Ontario have at least one case, and nine schools are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

There is only one confirmed case of a child in an Oakville childcare centre, and in Halton, there are three childcare cases in three centres. Ontario reports 128 childcare centres to have at least one case, and 26 centres are closed.

Of the 5,597 active cases in Ontario, 1,657 are under 20 or 29 per cent. It is also the least vaccinated age group in Halton. Having the GO Vaxx Bus in Oakville this week might help to change this statistic.

Another positive sign is a confirmed decrease of 0.01 in the effective reproduction rate to 1.1.

Over 75 per cent of Oakville residents have received one COVID-19 vaccination, and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Halton, 77 percent of residents received one dose, and 75 per cent had two.

Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.

Health Canada gave its approval yesterday to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11. Doses will be one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective. Ontario says details on appointment booking and the shipment of first doses will come early next week.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated - 471,959

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose - 485,714

899,369 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 335

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 20, 2021.

45 active cases - plus 3

0 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

6,371 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

69 deaths - no change

6,257 recoveries - plus 15

6,326 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

119 active cases - plus 24

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

20,257 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64

243 deaths - no change

19,895 recoveries - plus 40

20,138 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 11 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 23 total cases across 16 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.6 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.24% of total pop.)

At least 11.20 million people are fully vaccinated (75.6% of total pop.)

22.8 million vaccine doses administered

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,597 active cases - plus 132

136 people hospitalized - plus 29

612,318 confirmed cases - plus 627

596,753 recovered cases - plus 494

9,968 deaths - plus 1

606,721 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

19,552 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.4%

111 people in ICU - minus 2

66 people on ventilators - no change

32 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of School Cases

6,343 total cases in schools - plus 112

5,612 student cases - plus 95

626 staff cases - plus 17

600 schools with confirmed cases - 12.3%

9 schools closed

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.54% of total pop.)

At least 29.79 million people are fully vaccinated (75.38% of total pop.)

59.98 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 13,100-

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,127 active cases - plus 852

1,546 active hospitalizations - plus 32

1.76 million confirmed cases to date - plus 1,840

1.71 million recoveries - plus 977

29,508 deaths - plus 11

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.61 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.64 million cumulative cases - plus 29,200

770,890 deaths - plus 98

62.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (5-years-old and up)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.93 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

256.96 million cases

5.15 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.71 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

