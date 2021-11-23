November 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spencer Davis on Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region is now administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses are one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective.

Active cases are up in Oakville but down in Halton and across Ontario, though the drops are only a fraction of the massive increases from the last three days. Oakville is also reporting more new cases today than the total in Halton Region; Regional Health has not responded to request for comment how or why the discrepancy exists

Though active cases continue to climb in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario, deaths remain in the single digits and demand on the province's healthcare system is stable. At Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients as two people were discharged over the weekend.

Ontario's patients in hospital have doubled since yesterday, and active cases are up by nearly 1,500 cases in the last two weeks. 1 in 8 schools in Ontario have one or more open cases of COVID-19.

Canada has administered its 60 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

899,574 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 205

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 22, 2021.

48 active cases - plus 3

Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,378 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

69 deaths - no change

6,261 recoveries - plus 4

6,330 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

116 active cases - minus 3

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

20,262 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 5

243 deaths - no change

19,903 recoveries - plus 8

20,146 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 11 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 23 total cases across 16 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases are down today, but still up by nearly 1,500 cases in the last two weeks

The number of patients in hospital have doubled since yesterday

1 in 8 schools in Ontario have at least one open case of COVID-19

Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected

79.46% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.27% of total pop.)

At least 11.22 million people are fully vaccinated (75.64% of total pop.)

22.82 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 11,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,487 active cases - minus 110

282 people hospitalized - plus 146

612,931 confirmed cases - plus 613

597,470 recovered cases - plus 717

9,974 deaths - plus 9

607,444 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

19,859 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

134 people in ICU - plus 1

81 people on ventilators - plus 3

31 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School Cases

6,624 total cases in schools - plus 277

5,863 student cases - plus 247

656 staff cases - plus 30

647 schools with confirmed cases - 13.4% of those in Ontario

10 schools closed - plus 1

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.90% of total pop.)

At least 29.91 million people are fully vaccinated (75.54% of total pop.)

60.08 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 86,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,307 active cases - plus 180

1,639 active hospitalizations - plus 93

1.77 million confirmed cases to date

1.71 million recoveries - plus 2,915

29,537 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.61 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.64 million cumulative cases - plus 29,200

770,890 deaths - plus 98

62.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (5-years-old and up)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.93 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

256.96 million cases

5.15 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.71 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

