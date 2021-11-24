November 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: CDC (Unsplash)

This is the Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region reports a large jump in active cases today, with most new cases coming from Burlington. Hospitalizations and school cases are also up today, including two new school outbreaks in Milton.

Halton Region is now booking appointments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses are one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective. The first appointments are set for this coming Friday, Nov. 26.

Province-wide, active cases are down for the second straight day, but the total is still up nearly 1,500 cases in the last two weeks. More than 150 patients in hospital have been added so far this week. 1 in 8 schools in Ontario have one or more open cases of COVID-19, and five more schools closed today.

While the city of Toronto still leads in the number of new cases, some far-out regions are posting strangely high numbers of outbreaks, including Simcoe-Muskoka and Windsor-Essex. A group of children in Toronto became the first Ontarians in their age group to get the vaccine today.

Canada has administered its 60 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

899,924 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 350

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 23, 2021.

46 active cases - minus 2

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,381 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

69 deaths - no change

6,266 recoveries - plus 5

6,335 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

128 active cases - plus 12

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

20,285 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

243 deaths - no change

19,914 recoveries - plus 11

20,157 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

6 active outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 11 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 23 total cases across 16 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases are down for the second straight day, but the total is still up nearly 1,500 cases in the last two weeks

More than 150 patients in hospital have been added so far this week

1 in 8 schools in Ontario have at least one open case of COVID-19, five schools closed today

In a strange spike, Simcoe-Muskoka region has the second highest number of new cases today

Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected

79.52% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.61 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.30% of total pop.)

At least 11.22 million people are fully vaccinated (75.69% of total pop.)

22.83 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 12,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,407 active cases - minus 80

289 people hospitalized - plus 17

613,522 confirmed cases - plus 591

598,134 recovered cases - plus 664

9,981 deaths - plus 7

608,115 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

30,092 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.5%

137 people in ICU - plus 3

84 people on ventilators - plus 3

29 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of School Cases

6,624 total cases in schools - plus 170

6,001 student cases - plus 154

668 staff cases - plus 13

666 schools with confirmed cases - 13.75% of those in Ontario

15 schools closed - plus 5

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.93% of total pop.)

At least 29.93 million people are fully vaccinated (75.59% of total pop.)

60.12 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 36,500

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,755 active cases - plus 447

1,686 active hospitalizations - plus 47

1.77 million confirmed cases to date

1.71 million recoveries - plus 1,977

29,566 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.61 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.91 million cumulative cases

773,779 deaths - plus 2,889

62.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.93 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

258.15 million cases - plus 662,000

5.16 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.74 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

