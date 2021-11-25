November 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler / Unsplash

This is the Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 coronavirus update. For the third straight day, active cases are down in Oakville while higher other parts in Halton. The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has been rising for weeks, and is now at 1.15 - meaning every new case in Halton is reproducing to create 1.15 new cases.

Halton Region is now booking appointments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses are one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective. The first appointments are set for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 26. Oakville continues to be the least vaccinated municipality in Halton.

Hospitalizations are slightly down in the province but active cases are up. 1 in 7 schools in Ontario have one or more open cases of COVID-19, and eight more schools have closed this week.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) updated their guidelines today for mask wearing protection in the community. The PHAC is now recommending medical masks or respirators "for people who are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19" or those "at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of their living situation."

Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

900,308 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 384

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 24, 2021.

41 active cases - minus 5

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,385 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

69 deaths - no change

6,275 recoveries - plus 9

6,344 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

133 active cases - plus 5

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,308 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

243 deaths - no change

19,932 recoveries - plus 18

20,175 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 9 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 27 total cases across 20 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.61 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.34% of total pop.)

At least 11.22 million people are fully vaccinated (75.75% of total pop.)

22.84 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 12,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,552 active cases - plus 145

257 people hospitalized - plus 17

614,270 confirmed cases - plus 748

598,788 recovered cases - plus 599

9,985 deaths - plus 5

608,773 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

33,932 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.6%

137 people in ICU - no change

87 people on ventilators - plus 3

29 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of School Cases

6,945 total cases in schools - plus 154

6,154 student cases - plus 137

681 staff cases - plus 15

694 schools with confirmed cases - 14.33% of those in Ontario

16 schools closed - plus 1

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The Public Health Agency of Canada has updated their guidelines for mask wearing protection: recommending medical masks or respirators "for people who are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19"

Canada has administered its 60 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border

79.54% of all eligible Canadians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.20 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.95% of total pop.)

At least 29.98 million people are fully vaccinated (75.62% of total pop.)

60.18 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 52,500

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,788 active cases - plus 1,034

1,630 active hospitalizations - minus 42

1.77 million confirmed cases to date

1.72 million recoveries - plus 1,768

29,589 deaths - plus 23

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.61 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.91 million cumulative cases

773,779 deaths - plus 2,889

62.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.93 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

258.15 million cases - plus 662,000

5.16 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.74 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

