November 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 coronavirus update. For the third straight day, active cases are down in Oakville while higher other parts in Halton. The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has been rising for weeks, and is now at 1.15 - meaning every new case in Halton is reproducing to create 1.15 new cases.
Halton Region is now booking appointments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses are one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective. The first appointments are set for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 26. Oakville continues to be the least vaccinated municipality in Halton.
Hospitalizations are slightly down in the province but active cases are up. 1 in 7 schools in Ontario have one or more open cases of COVID-19, and eight more schools have closed this week.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) updated their guidelines today for mask wearing protection in the community. The PHAC is now recommending medical masks or respirators "for people who are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19" or those "at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of their living situation."
Federal officials have announced beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Booking is now open for children 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Halton, first appointments set for tomorrow
- For the third straight day, active cases are down in Oakville and higher other parts in Halton
- The GO-VAXX bus is in Oakville every day this week for walk-up appointments
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has risen again, now at 1.15
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 89% of those eligible have received at least one dose
- 900,308 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 384
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 24, 2021.
- 41 active cases - minus 5
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,385 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,275 recoveries - plus 9
- 6,344 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 133 active cases - plus 5
- 9 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 20,308 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,932 recoveries - plus 18
- 20,175 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 6 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 9 total cases across 6 different schools
- Halton - 27 total cases across 20 different schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's active cases are up today
- 1 in 7 schools in Ontario have at least one open case of COVID-19, up by hundreds of new cases this week
- Public Health Ontario reveals the number of fully vaccinated people under age 60 who've been admitted to the ICU in the last year: only nine people
- The seven-day average of new daily cases is up to 692/day
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 79.57% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.61 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.34% of total pop.)
- At least 11.22 million people are fully vaccinated (75.75% of total pop.)
- 22.84 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 12,500
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,552 active cases - plus 145
- 257 people hospitalized - plus 17
- 614,270 confirmed cases - plus 748
- 598,788 recovered cases - plus 599
- 9,985 deaths - plus 5
- 608,773 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 33,932 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.6%
- 137 people in ICU - no change
- 87 people on ventilators - plus 3
- 29 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of School Cases
- 6,945 total cases in schools - plus 154
- 6,154 student cases - plus 137
- 681 staff cases - plus 15
- 694 schools with confirmed cases - 14.33% of those in Ontario
- 16 schools closed - plus 1
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- The Public Health Agency of Canada has updated their guidelines for mask wearing protection: recommending medical masks or respirators "for people who are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19"
- Canada has administered its 60 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week
- Beginning Nov. 30, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada via the land border
- 79.54% of all eligible Canadians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.20 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.95% of total pop.)
- At least 29.98 million people are fully vaccinated (75.62% of total pop.)
- 60.18 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 52,500
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 26,788 active cases - plus 1,034
- 1,630 active hospitalizations - minus 42
- 1.77 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.72 million recoveries - plus 1,768
- 29,589 deaths - plus 23
- Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.61 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 47.91 million cumulative cases
- 773,779 deaths - plus 2,889
- 62.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 234.93 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 258.15 million cases - plus 662,000
- 5.16 million people have died worldwide
- At least 7.74 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
