November 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, November 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Ontario adds hundreds of active cases to its total. Active cases in the province have risen just under 50% in the last two weeks. Halton does not update COVID-19 data on weekends.

Across Ontario, the large increases of new and active cases is starting to have an effect on hospitals and ICUs, where cases have been steadily rising the last ten days. Hospitalizations have doubled and the ICUs are filled with a significant majority of unvaccinated patients.

The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has been rising for weeks, and is now at 1.15. Halton appointments begin today of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses are one-third the size of an adult dose and are more than 90% effective.

Canada has reached an exciting vaccine milestone of 30 million Canadians now fully vaccinated. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has updated their guidelines for mask wearing, now recommending medical masks or respirators "for people who are at risk of more severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19."

The list of South African nations now with restricted travel to and from most other countries has grown to ten, acting in response to the new B.1.1.529 variant of concern, now named Omicron by the World Health Organization.

An emergency meeting was held this morning to discuss new measures, and Canada has enacted travel restrictions to and from several countries in southern Africa. Most countries on the list blame the new variant's spread on vaccine hoarding from richer countries over the last year.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

900,762 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 454

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 25, 2021.

40 active cases - minus 1

No patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,395 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

69 deaths - no change

6,286 recoveries - plus 11

6,355 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

134 active cases - plus 1

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

20,343 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

244 deaths - plus 1

19,965 recoveries - plus 33

20,209 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

9 active outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 9 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 27 total cases across 20 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.57% of total pop.)

At least 11.25 million people are fully vaccinated (75.84% of total pop.)

22.89 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 29,600

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,807 active cases - plus 255

268 people hospitalized - plus 11

616,051 confirmed cases - plus 854

599,979 recovered cases - plus 580

9,993 deaths - plus 2

609,972 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

33,901 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%

134 people in ICU - minus 1

87 people on ventilators - plus 1

25 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School Cases

7,095 total cases in schools - plus 141

6,296 student cases - plus 132

688 staff cases - plus 7

712 schools with confirmed cases - 14.7% of those in Ontario

17 schools closed - plus 1

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.12% of total pop.)

At least 30.08 million people are fully vaccinated (75.74% of total pop.)

60.34 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 81,400

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,665 active cases - plus 1,636

1,539 active hospitalizations - minus 39

1.78 million confirmed cases to date

1.72 million recoveries - plus 1,801

29,624 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.93 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

47.91 million cumulative cases

773,779 deaths - plus 2,889

62.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 236.52 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

259.50 million cases - plus 611,000

5.18 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

