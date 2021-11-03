November 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, November 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Oakville and Halton today. One new patient has been admitted to OTMH, and Dr. Hamidah Meghani has amended instructions for Halton's indoor sports and recreation facilities.
Halton Regional Health approximates that in the last month, the risk of contracting COVID-19 has been nine times higher in unvaccinated residents than vaccinated ones, while the risk of hospitalization is 28 times higher for the unvaccinated. The region also reports more than 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents.
More than 100 new patients have been admitted to Ontario hospitals in the last 48 hours, cumulative cases since the pandemic began surpass 600,000. Over 11 million Ontarians, however, are fully vaccinated, and another half a million people have a first dose.
The United States has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children. Global deaths surpassed five million people yesterday, with total infections to date worldwide approaching 250 million people.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani has amended instructions for Halton's indoor sports and recreation facilities
- One new patient has been admitted to OTMH
- There are no longer any active outbreaks at schools in Oakville
- More than 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
- Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region
Summary of local vaccinations
- 85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 88% have received at least one dose
- 892,030 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 417
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 2, 2021.
- 31 active cases - no change
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 6,256 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,156 recoveries - plus 5
- 6,225 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- No active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 77 active cases - no change
- 2 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 19,947 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,627 recoveries - plus 14
- 19,870 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 3 total cases across 3 different schools
- Halton - 16 total cases across 12 different schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has added over 100 hospitalizations in the last 48 hours
- There have now been over 600,000 cumulative cases in Ontario since the pandemic began
- The province has released a plan to "gradually phase out public health and workplace safety measures" by March 2022
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 84.69% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.63% of total pop.)
- At least 11.04 million people are fully vaccinated (74.47% of total pop.)
- 22.55 million vaccine doses administered - plus 16,900
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,093 active cases - minus 7
- 237 people hospitalized - plus 7
- 601,086 confirmed cases - plus 378
- 588,107 recovered cases - plus 380
- 9,886 deaths - plus 5
- 597,993 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%
- 32,950 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%
- 137 people in ICU - plus 3
- 79 people on ventilators - minus 5
- 12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,511 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 21,232 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 28
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases have dipped just below 25,000
- Emergency authorization has been granted in the United States for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11, and the first doses have been shipped
- The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure
- Over five million people have now died from COVID-19 - while that is the official count from the WHO, the actual total is believed by many scientists to be much higher
- 84.68% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.88 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.13% of total pop.)
- At least 28.96 million people are fully vaccinated (74.14% of total pop.)
- 58.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 55,900
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 24,985 active cases - minus 175
- 1,986 active hospitalizations - plus 20
- 1.72 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.66 million recoveries - plus 2,138
- 29,073 deaths - plus 32
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 46.02 million cumulative cases
- 745,274 deaths - plus 1,301
- 58.1% are fully vaccinated (67.9% of those eligible)
- Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 247.42 million cases - plus 487,000
- 5.01 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
