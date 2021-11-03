November 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, November 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Oakville and Halton today. One new patient has been admitted to OTMH, and Dr. Hamidah Meghani has amended instructions for Halton's indoor sports and recreation facilities.

Halton Regional Health approximates that in the last month, the risk of contracting COVID-19 has been nine times higher in unvaccinated residents than vaccinated ones, while the risk of hospitalization is 28 times higher for the unvaccinated. The region also reports more than 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents.

More than 100 new patients have been admitted to Ontario hospitals in the last 48 hours, cumulative cases since the pandemic began surpass 600,000. Over 11 million Ontarians, however, are fully vaccinated, and another half a million people have a first dose.

The United States has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children. Global deaths surpassed five million people yesterday, with total infections to date worldwide approaching 250 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

892,030 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 417

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 2, 2021.

31 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,256 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

69 deaths - no change

6,156 recoveries - plus 5

6,225 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

77 active cases - no change

2 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

19,947 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

243 deaths - no change

19,627 recoveries - plus 14

19,870 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 3 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 16 total cases across 12 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.63% of total pop.)

At least 11.04 million people are fully vaccinated (74.47% of total pop.)

22.55 million vaccine doses administered - plus 16,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,093 active cases - minus 7

237 people hospitalized - plus 7

601,086 confirmed cases - plus 378

588,107 recovered cases - plus 380

9,886 deaths - plus 5

597,993 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

32,950 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%

137 people in ICU - plus 3

79 people on ventilators - minus 5

12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,511 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,232 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 28

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's active cases have dipped just below 25,000

Emergency authorization has been granted in the United States for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11, and the first doses have been shipped

The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

Over five million people have now died from COVID-19 - while that is the official count from the WHO, the actual total is believed by many scientists to be much higher

84.68% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.88 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.13% of total pop.)

At least 28.96 million people are fully vaccinated (74.14% of total pop.)

58.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 55,900

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,985 active cases - minus 175

1,986 active hospitalizations - plus 20

1.72 million confirmed cases to date

1.66 million recoveries - plus 2,138

29,073 deaths - plus 32

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.02 million cumulative cases

745,274 deaths - plus 1,301

58.1% are fully vaccinated (67.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

247.42 million cases - plus 487,000

5.01 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

