November 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville are up 20% and in Halton are up almost 50% over the last three days. Oakville adds three new patients in hospital. Five of the eight open outbreaks in the region are at schools.

In good news, the number of daily vaccinations Halton is conducting has been rising due to new availability for children. Daily vaccination appointment numbers in town are at their highest in months.

Across Ontario, the large increases of new and active cases is starting to have an effect on hospitals and ICUs, where cases have been steadily rising the last two weeks. Total active cases have risen by more than 1,500 in the last seven days and Ontario's new case total on Sunday was its highest one-day total since May.

There are two big changes to travel rules today across Canada: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.

Canada has reached an exciting vaccine milestone of 30 million Canadians now fully vaccinated. New rules and travel restrictions continue to be discussed and updated in response to the Omicron variant.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

905,217 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 530

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 27, 2021.

49 active cases - plus 8

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

6,426 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

69 deaths - no change

6,308 recoveries - plus 2

6,377 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

196 active cases

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

20,482 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

244 deaths - no change

20,042 recoveries

20,286 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

8 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 8 total cases across 5 different schools

Halton - 30 total cases across 19 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.03% of total pop.)

At least 11.25 million people are fully vaccinated (75.94% of total pop.)

22.97 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 27,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 30, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,940 active cases - plus 124

266 people hospitalized - plus 2

618,940 confirmed cases - plus 687

601,550 recovered cases - plus 560

10,000 deaths - plus 3

611,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.8%

21,476 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%

153 people in ICU - plus 5

96 people on ventilators - plus 9

20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of School Cases

7,560 total cases in schools - plus 320

6,705 student cases - plus 279

733 staff cases - plus 30

749 schools with confirmed cases - 15.4% of those in Ontario

12 schools closed - minus 3

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.43 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.58% of total pop.)

At least 30.18 million people are fully vaccinated (75.86% of total pop.)

60.61 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 47,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,527 active cases - minus 950

1,578 active hospitalizations - plus 39

1.79 million confirmed cases to date

1.73 million recoveries - plus 3,362

29,675 deaths - plus 37

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.93 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

48.37 million cumulative cases

778,489 deaths - plus 2,610

63.1% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 236.52 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

261.43 million cases - plus 398,000

5.20 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

