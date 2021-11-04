November 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Martin Sanchez COVID-19 Update

This is the Thursday, November 4, 2021 coronavirus update. According to Oakville's communications department, more than 96% of the Town's employees are fully vaccinated. Halton's active cases remain unchanged for the third straight day.

Halton Region will begin offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups beginning this Saturday, November 6. That also means tomorrow (Friday) will be the last day for walk-in appointments, with future ones (for first, second or third doses) needing to be booked in advance.

Premier Doug Ford has announced he will not be requiring hospital staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, leaving "the decision up to private employers." Ontario's active cases have their largest one-day increase in weeks today, and more than 100 new patients have been admitted to Ontario hospitals so far this week.

The United States has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children. The first doses were administered this morning at a children's hospital in Texas

Global deaths have surpassed five million people, with total infections to date worldwide approaching 250 million people. Total administered vaccine doses are expected to total seven billion by the end of today.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

891,849 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 444

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 3, 2021.

30 active cases - minus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,260 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

69 deaths - no change

6,161 recoveries - plus 5

6,230 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

77 active cases - no change

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

19,957 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 10

243 deaths - no change

19,637 recoveries - plus 10

19,880 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 3 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 16 total cases across 12 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.67% of total pop.)

At least 11.05 million people are fully vaccinated (74.55% of total pop.)

22.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 16,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,189 active cases - plus 96

234 people hospitalized - minus 3

601,524 confirmed cases - plus 438

588,444 recovered cases - plus 337

9,891 deaths - plus 5

598,335 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

32,129 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

130 people in ICU - minus 7

85 people on ventilators - plus 6

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,513 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,323 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 91

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's active cases have dipped just below 25,000

Emergency authorization has been granted in the United States for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11, and the first doses have been shipped

The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

Over five million people have now died from COVID-19 - while that is the official count from the WHO, the actual total is believed by many scientists to be much higher

84.79% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.18% of total pop.)

At least 28.98 million people are fully vaccinated (74.24% of total pop.)

58.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 75,700

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,836 active cases - minus 149

1,975 active hospitalizations - minus 11

1.72 million confirmed cases to date

1.67 million recoveries - plus 2,429

29,096 deaths - plus 23

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.18 million cumulative cases

747,970 deaths - plus 2,694

58.2% are fully vaccinated (68.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

247.96 million cases - plus 479,000

5.02 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

