November 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Martin Sanchez
COVID-19 Update
This is the Thursday, November 4, 2021 coronavirus update. According to Oakville's communications department, more than 96% of the Town's employees are fully vaccinated. Halton's active cases remain unchanged for the third straight day.
Halton Region will begin offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups beginning this Saturday, November 6. That also means tomorrow (Friday) will be the last day for walk-in appointments, with future ones (for first, second or third doses) needing to be booked in advance.
Premier Doug Ford has announced he will not be requiring hospital staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, leaving "the decision up to private employers." Ontario's active cases have their largest one-day increase in weeks today, and more than 100 new patients have been admitted to Ontario hospitals so far this week.
The United States has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children. The first doses were administered this morning at a children's hospital in Texas
Global deaths have surpassed five million people, with total infections to date worldwide approaching 250 million people. Total administered vaccine doses are expected to total seven billion by the end of today.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- According to Oakville's communications department, over 96% of the Town's approximately 1,750 active employees are fully vaccinated
- Halton Region will begin offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups beginning this Saturday, November 6
- In preparation for this, walk-in vaccinations are ending and Halton is returning to requiring an appointment for first, second and third doses
- Halton's active cases are unchanged for the third day in a row
- More than 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 88% have received at least one dose
- 891,849 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 444
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 3, 2021.
- 30 active cases - minus 1
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,260 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,161 recoveries - plus 5
- 6,230 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- No active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 77 active cases - no change
- 4 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 19,957 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 10
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,637 recoveries - plus 10
- 19,880 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 3 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 3 total cases across 3 different schools
- Halton - 16 total cases across 12 different schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Premier Doug Ford announces he will not be requiring hospital staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, leaving "the decision up to private employers"
- Ontario's active cases have their largest one-day increase in weeks today
- There have now been over 600,000 cumulative cases in Ontario since the pandemic began
- The province has released a plan to "gradually phase out public health and workplace safety measures" by March 2022
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 84.77% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.67% of total pop.)
- At least 11.05 million people are fully vaccinated (74.55% of total pop.)
- 22.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 16,900
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,189 active cases - plus 96
- 234 people hospitalized - minus 3
- 601,524 confirmed cases - plus 438
- 588,444 recovered cases - plus 337
- 9,891 deaths - plus 5
- 598,335 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%
- 32,129 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%
- 130 people in ICU - minus 7
- 85 people on ventilators - plus 6
- 14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,513 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 21,323 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 91
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases have dipped just below 25,000
- Emergency authorization has been granted in the United States for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11, and the first doses have been shipped
- The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure
- Over five million people have now died from COVID-19 - while that is the official count from the WHO, the actual total is believed by many scientists to be much higher
- 84.79% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.18% of total pop.)
- At least 28.98 million people are fully vaccinated (74.24% of total pop.)
- 58.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 75,700
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 24,836 active cases - minus 149
- 1,975 active hospitalizations - minus 11
- 1.72 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.67 million recoveries - plus 2,429
- 29,096 deaths - plus 23
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 46.18 million cumulative cases
- 747,970 deaths - plus 2,694
- 58.2% are fully vaccinated (68.1% of those eligible)
- Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 247.96 million cases - plus 479,000
- 5.02 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: