November 4, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, November 4, 2023. The average of new daily cases in Oakville is slightly down this week compared to last. Unfortunately, hospitalizations, outbreaks and testing positivity are all up.

Local vaccinations are picking up again for the first time in over a year, widely due to the new subvariant EG.5 and XBB focused boosters that are now available Ontario-wide.

Halton's total vaccinations have surpassed 1.6 million doses. Better still, nearly 10% of the population is now up-to-date on their correct dosage - the highest percentage of all 2023.

Halton reports two new senior care outbreaks. Worrying still is that eight new institutional outbreaks have opened in less than a month, mainly focused on seniors care in Halton. Two of these have opened since just Monday.

The latest Omicron subvariants EG.5 and XBB are now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario and across Canada.

While confusing, Ontario's provincial government has confirmed that vaccines targeting these new variants are available now.

Active cases Canada-wide has surpassed 600,000 people. National hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing nationwide at concerning rates, both having gone up several weeks in a row. Canada did today, however, report a one-day drop in hospital admissions.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is, almost certainly, millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 13.4 new COVID-19 cases per day, down slightly from last week's 14.1 average daily cases.

There are 10 active outbreaks in Halton (2 more than last week)

17.6% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (4.5% more than last week)

13 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (2 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.60 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

9% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

54% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.61 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 606,100 active cases in Canada (+3,300 this week)

3,483 people are currently in hospital (-19 this week)

There are 51,341 deaths to date (+56 this week)

82.60% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 0.1% this past week

U.S. deaths have increased 2.5% this week, continuing to grow

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

771.67 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.97 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

