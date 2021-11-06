November 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

This is the Saturday, November 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Starting today, Halton Region is now offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups.

After being unchanged for most of this week, Halton's active cases are up while Oakville's are down. Active outbreaks have doubled in the last two days.

According to Oakville's communications department, more than 96% of the Town's employees are fully vaccinated. Regional vaccination data, however, hasn't been updated since Wednesday, Nov. 3 with no comment from Halton Regional Health.

Premier Doug Ford has announced he will not be requiring hospital staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, leaving "the decision up to private employers." Active cases have risen by more than 100 each for the last three days in a row.

Canada's active cases have risen today after declines earlier this week. Federal government has bought first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The United States has surpassed 750,000 cumulative deaths as they prepare to open its land borders with Canada and Mexico on Monday.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Starting today, all appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

891,849 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 444

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 4, 2021.

27 active cases - minus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,266 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

69 deaths - no change

6,170 recoveries - plus 9

6,239 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

80 active cases - plus 3

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

19,972 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 15

243 deaths - no change

19,649 recoveries - plus 12

19,892 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6 active outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 5 different schools

Halton - 19 total cases across 13 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.73% of total pop.)

At least 11.07 million people are fully vaccinated (74.66% of total pop.)

22.59 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 6, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,533 active cases - plus 138

203 people hospitalized - minus 22

602,595 confirmed cases - plus 508

589,166 recovered cases - plus 370

9,896 deaths - plus 3

599,062 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

30,145 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.9%

130 people in ICU - no change

82 people on ventilators - minus 3

20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 6

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,511 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,452 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 119

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's active cases have risen today after declines earlier this week

The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

Canada has acquired its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

American deaths surpass 750,000 people

84.96% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.25% of total pop.)

At least 29.11 million people are fully vaccinated (74.38% of total pop.)

59.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 71,400

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,836 active cases - minus 149

1,883 active hospitalizations - minus 22

1.72 million confirmed cases to date

1.67 million recoveries - plus 1,775

29,132 deaths - plus 36

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.64 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.35 million cumulative cases

751,535 deaths - plus 2,580

58.3% are fully vaccinated (68.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 229.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

248.46 million cases - plus 484,000

5.03 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.23 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: