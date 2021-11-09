November 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is the Tuesday, November 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Cumulative Halton cases since the beginning of the pandemic surpass 20,000 people, and active cases are higher both in Oakville and Halton.

The region is now offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups - information on booking appointments is available below. According to Oakville's communications department, more than 96% of the Town's employees are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's active cases have risen by more than 1,000 cases in the last ten days. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last 24 hours.

Both Ontario and Canada's federal government report that as of yesterday, more than 85% of all Ontarians and Canadians respectively are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That brings us closer to the goal of having 90% of the eligible population protected, but that number will change if Health Canada approves the vaccine for children age 5-11, as is expected to happen soon.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for booster doses, saying they are safe for everyone age 18 and older. Canada's active cases are up today. The United States has re-opened its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Cumulative Halton cases since the beginning of the pandemic surpass 20,000

Halton Region is now offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups

More than half of all open outbreaks regionally are at schools, none in Oakville

Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents

Less than 0.04% of Halton's unvaccinated population is getting their first dose of vaccine daily, with hundreds of available appointments going unfilled

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

895,032 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 297

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 6, 2021.

30 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,286 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

69 deaths - no change

6,187 recoveries - plus 2

6,256 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

90 active cases - plus 10

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

20,037 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

243 deaths - no change

19,704 recoveries - plus 10

19,947 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

7 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 5 total cases across 5 different schools

Halton - 19 total cases across 13 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.82% of total pop.)

At least 11.10 million people are fully vaccinated (74.85% of total pop.)

22.63 million vaccine doses administered - plus 13,000

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,022 active cases - plus 240

244 people hospitalized - plus 139

604,152 confirmed cases - plus 481

590,227 recovered cases - plus 238

9,903 deaths - plus 3

600,130 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

19,368 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

134 people in ICU - plus 4

78 people on ventilators - minus 4

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,513 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,894 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 185

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Health Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for booster doses, saying they are safe for everyone age 18 and older

Canada's active cases are rising, with the total above 25,000

The United States has re-opened its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

85.21% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.37% of total pop.)

At least 29.25 million people are fully vaccinated (74.60% of total pop.)

59.22 million vaccine doses administered - plus 79,200

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,191 active cases - plus 355

1,837 active hospitalizations - minus 46

1.73 million confirmed cases to date

1.68 million recoveries - plus 1,194

29,208 deaths - plus 43

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.64 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.54 million cumulative cases

753,564 deaths - plus 2,029

58.5% are fully vaccinated (68.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 229.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

249.99 million cases - plus 370,000

5.05 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.27 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

