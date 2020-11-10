November 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 10th coronavirus update. Two more Long Term Care residents have died in Oakville from COVID-19. As Toronto announces new rules and closures, Ontario has more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The province also added a record 55 new hospitalizations yesterday. Global deaths now average more than 50,000 per week.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Two more people in Oakville have died from COVID-19, both connected to outbreaks in Long Term Care Homes

St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms

Oakville surpasses 1,000 cases and active cases surpasses 200

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 9, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

948 confirmed cases - plus 30

53 probable cases - plus 1

1,022 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

219 active cases - plus 9

9 deaths - plus 2

794 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 10

803 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79% of cases

6 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,537 confirmed - plus 37

139 probable - plus 1

2,676 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37

449 active cases - plus 15

41 deaths - plus 2

2,186 recoveries (82% of all cases) - plus 20

2,227 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.5% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - no change

13 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

19 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1

34 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2

18 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 10, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

86,783 confirmed cases - plus 1,388

10,106 active cases - plus 592

73,417 recovered cases - plus 781

3,260 deaths - plus 15

76,677 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.8%

29,125 completed tests yesterday

422 people hospitalized - plus 55

82 people in ICU - minus 2

54 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,048 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

172 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,865 cases in total - plus 159

1,626 student cases - plus 103

363 staff cases - plus 23

876 unidentified cases - plus 33

601 schools (12.5%) with a current reported case - plus 19

3 schools closed - plus 2

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

528 confirmed cases - plus 22

105 centres closed - plus 2

426 homes closed - plus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada now has over 40,000 active cases; the highest total yet

Nunavut records its second case in three days after having had no cases since the pandemic started

Total recoveries are now above 220,000, but at a shrinking percent of all cases

Global cases now average over 3.5 million new cases and 50,000 deaths per week

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 9, 2020.

271,799 confirmed and suspected cases

40,642 active cases

10,622 deaths

220,418 plus recoveries

231,040 plus resolved cases (84.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

51.3 million cases globally

At least 1.27 million deaths

United States

10.25 million total cases (19.9% worldwide)

239,500+ deaths (18.9% worldwide)

The 7-day average of new cases has risen 35% in the USA in just the last seven days

The five countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are in order:

Czech Republic Belgium Slovenia Bosnia and Herzegovina Armenia

The United States, India and France lead total deaths.