November 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 10th coronavirus update. Two more Long Term Care residents have died in Oakville from COVID-19. As Toronto announces new rules and closures, Ontario has more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The province also added a record 55 new hospitalizations yesterday. Global deaths now average more than 50,000 per week.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Two more people in Oakville have died from COVID-19, both connected to outbreaks in Long Term Care Homes
- St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms
- Oakville surpasses 1,000 cases and active cases surpasses 200
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 9, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 948 confirmed cases - plus 30
- 53 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,022 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21
- 219 active cases - plus 9
- 9 deaths - plus 2
- 794 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 10
- 803 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79% of cases
- 6 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 2,537 confirmed - plus 37
- 139 probable - plus 1
- 2,676 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37
- 449 active cases - plus 15
- 41 deaths - plus 2
- 2,186 recoveries (82% of all cases) - plus 20
- 2,227 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.5% of cases
- 6 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 13 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 19 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 34 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2
- 18 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time ever
- Toronto will join Peel region in the Red Zone when becomes the last region to start the new classification system this week (the two regions had a combined 915 new cases today)
- The province added a record 55 new hospitalizations yesterday
- Case positivity from tests (5.9%) is the highest since early April
- Indoor dining will stay closed in Toronto for another month
- The province has set a daily record for new cases four of the last seven days
- Ontario has done fewer than 29,500 tests three times in the last week, significantly lower than the goal of 68,000 tests per day in mid-November
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 10, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 86,783 confirmed cases - plus 1,388
- 10,106 active cases - plus 592
- 73,417 recovered cases - plus 781
- 3,260 deaths - plus 15
- 76,677 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.8%
- 29,125 completed tests yesterday
- 422 people hospitalized - plus 55
- 82 people in ICU - minus 2
- 54 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,048 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 172 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,865 cases in total - plus 159
- 1,626 student cases - plus 103
- 363 staff cases - plus 23
- 876 unidentified cases - plus 33
- 601 schools (12.5%) with a current reported case - plus 19
- 3 schools closed - plus 2
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 528 confirmed cases - plus 22
- 105 centres closed - plus 2
- 426 homes closed - plus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada now has over 40,000 active cases; the highest total yet
- Nunavut records its second case in three days after having had no cases since the pandemic started
- Total recoveries are now above 220,000, but at a shrinking percent of all cases
- Global cases now average over 3.5 million new cases and 50,000 deaths per week
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 9, 2020.
- 271,799 confirmed and suspected cases
- 40,642 active cases
- 10,622 deaths
- 220,418 plus recoveries
- 231,040 plus resolved cases (84.9% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 51.3 million cases globally
- At least 1.27 million deaths
United States
- 10.25 million total cases (19.9% worldwide)
- 239,500+ deaths (18.9% worldwide)
- The 7-day average of new cases has risen 35% in the USA in just the last seven days
The five countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are in order:
- Czech Republic
- Belgium
- Slovenia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Armenia
The United States, India and France lead total deaths.