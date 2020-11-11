November 11th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 11th coronavirus update. COVID-19 outbreaks at Oakville long-term care homes report four deaths in the last 36 hours, while cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital are at an all-time high. 53 schools province-wide report at least one new case. Active cases in Ontario and Canada reach record levels. Pfizer and Biontech, however, announce a promising vaccine candidate.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Four people in Oakville have died from COVID-19 in the last two days, all connected to outbreaks in Long Term Care Homes (one quarter of all Oakville deaths since the pandemic began)

St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms

Oakville surpasses 800 recoveries to date

Halton Catholic District School Board reports a short internet outage that disrupted online learning this morning

As cases in schools rise in Ontario, cases in Oakville and Halton go down

992 confirmed cases - plus 23

54 probable cases - plus 1

1,046 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

235 active cases - plus 16

11 deaths - plus 2

800 recoveries (76.5% of all cases) - plus 6

811 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 77.5% of cases

9 cases in OTMH - plus 3

Status in Halton

2,581 confirmed - plus 44

140 probable - plus 1

2,721 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45

476 active cases - plus 27

43 deaths - plus 2

2,202 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 16

2,245 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - no change

17 cases in hospital - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 4

32 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2

17 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 11, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

88,209 confirmed cases - plus 1,426

10,631 active cases - plus 525

74,303 recovered cases - plus 886

3,275 deaths - plus 15

77,578 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

36,707 completed tests yesterday

424 people hospitalized - plus 2

88 people in ICU - plus 6

57 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,057 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

169 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario.

3,063 cases in total - plus 198

1,743 student cases - plus 116

383 staff cases - plus 21

937 unidentified cases - plus 61

654 schools (13.6%) with a current reported case - plus 53

2 schools closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

547 confirmed cases - plus 19

106 centres closed - plus 1

428 homes closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada now has over 275,000 cases to date and 40,000 active cases; the highest total yet

Nearly 5,000 new cases were reported just yesterday, with Ontario overtaking Quebec in new cases for the first time in two months

Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial

The United States sets yet another one-day record of new cases at 140,000

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020.

276,387 confirmed and suspected cases

42,392 active cases

10,678 deaths - plus 56

223,199 plus recoveries

233,877 plus resolved cases (84.6% of all cases)

Figures around the World

51.8 million cases globally

At least 1.28 million deaths

United States

10.4 million total cases (20% worldwide)

241,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

The 7-day average of new cases has risen 35% in the USA in just the last seven days, as the country's 140,000 new cases today sets a new daily high

The thee countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.