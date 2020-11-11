November 11th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 11th coronavirus update. COVID-19 outbreaks at Oakville long-term care homes report four deaths in the last 36 hours, while cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital are at an all-time high. 53 schools province-wide report at least one new case. Active cases in Ontario and Canada reach record levels. Pfizer and Biontech, however, announce a promising vaccine candidate.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Four people in Oakville have died from COVID-19 in the last two days, all connected to outbreaks in Long Term Care Homes (one quarter of all Oakville deaths since the pandemic began)
- St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms
- Oakville surpasses 800 recoveries to date
- Halton Catholic District School Board reports a short internet outage that disrupted online learning this morning
- As cases in schools rise in Ontario, cases in Oakville and Halton go down
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 992 confirmed cases - plus 23
- 54 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,046 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 235 active cases - plus 16
- 11 deaths - plus 2
- 800 recoveries (76.5% of all cases) - plus 6
- 811 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 77.5% of cases
- 9 cases in OTMH - plus 3
Status in Halton
- 2,581 confirmed - plus 44
- 140 probable - plus 1
- 2,721 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45
- 476 active cases - plus 27
- 43 deaths - plus 2
- 2,202 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 16
- 2,245 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases
- 6 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 17 cases in hospital - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 4
- 32 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2
- 17 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- The 7-day average of new cases is above 1,200 for the first time
- Cases from schools reach 3,000 since the beginning of the school year and almost 200 new cases today
- Toronto will join Peel region in the Red Zone when becomes the last region to start the new classification system this week
- Peel region leads new cases today for the first time
- The province has set a daily record for new cases five of the last seven days
- Indoor dining will stay closed in Toronto for another month
- Ontario has done fewer than 30,000 tests three times in the last week, significantly lower than the goal of 68,000 tests per day by mid-November
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 11, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 88,209 confirmed cases - plus 1,426
- 10,631 active cases - plus 525
- 74,303 recovered cases - plus 886
- 3,275 deaths - plus 15
- 77,578 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 36,707 completed tests yesterday
- 424 people hospitalized - plus 2
- 88 people in ICU - plus 6
- 57 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,057 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 169 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,063 cases in total - plus 198
- 1,743 student cases - plus 116
- 383 staff cases - plus 21
- 937 unidentified cases - plus 61
- 654 schools (13.6%) with a current reported case - plus 53
- 2 schools closed - minus 1
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 547 confirmed cases - plus 19
- 106 centres closed - plus 1
- 428 homes closed - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada now has over 275,000 cases to date and 40,000 active cases; the highest total yet
- Nearly 5,000 new cases were reported just yesterday, with Ontario overtaking Quebec in new cases for the first time in two months
- Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial
- The United States sets yet another one-day record of new cases at 140,000
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020.
- 276,387 confirmed and suspected cases
- 42,392 active cases
- 10,678 deaths - plus 56
- 223,199 plus recoveries
- 233,877 plus resolved cases (84.6% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 51.8 million cases globally
- At least 1.28 million deaths
United States
- 10.4 million total cases (20% worldwide)
- 241,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- The 7-day average of new cases has risen 35% in the USA in just the last seven days, as the country's 140,000 new cases today sets a new daily high
The thee countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.