November 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand © Mike Belobradic Oakville Glen Abbey Street In Fall

This is the November 12th coronavirus update. Oakville reports its 1,000th confirmed case of COVID-19 while cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital have doubled in the last three days. The province of Ontario and countries of Canada and the USA have all set new daily case records for the last three days in a row.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its 1,000th case to date

Four people in Oakville have died from COVID-19 this week, all connected to ongoing outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Homes

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled cases they are currently treating in the last three days

As cases in schools rise in Ontario, cases in Oakville and Halton have remained mostly stable in the last two weeks

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,011 confirmed cases - plus 19

54 probable cases - no change

1,065 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

240 active cases - plus 5

11 deaths - no change

814 recoveries (76.4% of all cases) - plus 14

825 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 77.4% of cases

11 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

2,628 confirmed - plus 47

142 probable - plus 2

2,770 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

485 active cases - plus 9

43 deaths - no change

2,242 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 40

2,285 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - no change

19 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

17 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

35 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 3

17 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 11, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

89,784 confirmed cases - plus 1,575

11,271 active cases - plus 640

75,220 recovered cases - plus 917

3,293 deaths - plus 18

78,513 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.4%

39,599 completed tests yesterday

431 people hospitalized - plus 7

98 people in ICU - plus 10

62 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,064 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

169 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,166 cases in total - plus 103

1,794 student cases - plus 51

397 staff cases - plus 14

975 unidentified cases - plus 38

653 schools (13.6%) with a current reported case - minus 1

1 school closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

557 confirmed cases - plus 19

107 centres closed - plus 1

428 homes closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada now has over 280,000 cases to date and nearly 45,000 active cases; the highest total yet

Nearly 5,000 new cases were reported just yesterday, with Ontario overtaking Quebec in new cases for the second day in a row

Canadian cases have doubled in the last two months, while active cases have tripled in the last five weeks

Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial

The United States sets one-day records every day so far this week as hospitals around the country face drastic staffing shortages

New global cases now exceed 600,000/day

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020.

280,587 confirmed and suspected cases

44,625 active cases

10,654 deaths - plus 76

225,090 plus recoveries

235,744 plus resolved cases (84.0% of all cases)

Figures around the World

52.5 million cases globally

At least 1.29 million deaths

United States

10.55 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

242,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

The 14-day average of new cases has risen 70% in the USA in less than one week

Texas and California have becomes the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date

The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.