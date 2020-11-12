November 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

© Mike Belobradic
Oakville Glen Abbey Street In Fall
This is the November 12th coronavirus update. Oakville reports its 1,000th confirmed case of COVID-19 while cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital have doubled in the last three days. The province of Ontario and countries of Canada and the USA have all set new daily case records for the last three days in a row.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its 1,000th case to date
- Four people in Oakville have died from COVID-19 this week, all connected to ongoing outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Homes
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled cases they are currently treating in the last three days
- As cases in schools rise in Ontario, cases in Oakville and Halton have remained mostly stable in the last two weeks
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,011 confirmed cases - plus 19
- 54 probable cases - no change
- 1,065 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 240 active cases - plus 5
- 11 deaths - no change
- 814 recoveries (76.4% of all cases) - plus 14
- 825 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 77.4% of cases
- 11 cases in OTMH - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 2,628 confirmed - plus 47
- 142 probable - plus 2
- 2,770 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49
- 485 active cases - plus 9
- 43 deaths - no change
- 2,242 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 40
- 2,285 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases
- 6 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 19 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 17 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 35 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 3
- 17 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has 1,575 new cases today, almost double the numbers the provincial government predicted one month ago
- The 7-day average of new cases is now 1,299, up from 981 just one week ago
- A record-high 22 of Ontario's 34 regions now report at least one open outbreak of COVID-19
- Toronto will join Peel region in the Red Zone when becomes the last region to start the new classification system on Saturday
- The province has set a daily record for new cases five of the last seven days
- Ontario has done fewer than 40,000 tests every day in the last week, significantly lower than the goal of 68,000 tests per day by mid-November
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 11, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 89,784 confirmed cases - plus 1,575
- 11,271 active cases - plus 640
- 75,220 recovered cases - plus 917
- 3,293 deaths - plus 18
- 78,513 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.4%
- 39,599 completed tests yesterday
- 431 people hospitalized - plus 7
- 98 people in ICU - plus 10
- 62 people on ventilators - plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,064 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 169 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,166 cases in total - plus 103
- 1,794 student cases - plus 51
- 397 staff cases - plus 14
- 975 unidentified cases - plus 38
- 653 schools (13.6%) with a current reported case - minus 1
- 1 school closed - minus 1
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 557 confirmed cases - plus 19
- 107 centres closed - plus 1
- 428 homes closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada now has over 280,000 cases to date and nearly 45,000 active cases; the highest total yet
- Nearly 5,000 new cases were reported just yesterday, with Ontario overtaking Quebec in new cases for the second day in a row
- Canadian cases have doubled in the last two months, while active cases have tripled in the last five weeks
- Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial
- The United States sets one-day records every day so far this week as hospitals around the country face drastic staffing shortages
- New global cases now exceed 600,000/day
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 10, 2020.
- 280,587 confirmed and suspected cases
- 44,625 active cases
- 10,654 deaths - plus 76
- 225,090 plus recoveries
- 235,744 plus resolved cases (84.0% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 52.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.29 million deaths
United States
- 10.55 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)
- 242,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- The 14-day average of new cases has risen 70% in the USA in less than one week
- Texas and California have becomes the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date
The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.