November 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is the November 13th coronavirus update. Even as Oakville and Halton report more recoveries than new cases today, both will move into Ontario's red zone next week. Testing in Ontario is tens of thousands behind provincial targets as new daily cases in Canada and globally set records.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton region, including Oakville, will move into Ontario's red zone on Monday, November 16, 2020

Oakville has more recoveries today than new cases for the first time in November

The town of Oakville reports its 1,000th case to date

Four people have died from COVID-19 this week, all connected to ongoing outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Homes

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled cases they are currently treating in the last four days

A new outbreak has opened at the CTC unit of Georgetown hospital

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 12, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,033 confirmed cases - plus 22

54 probable cases - no change

1,087 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

235 active cases - minus 5

11 deaths - no change

841 recoveries (77.3% of all cases) - plus 27

852 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 78.3% of cases

11 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,685 confirmed - plus 57

142 probable - no change

2,827 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57

486 active cases - plus 1

44 deaths - plus 1

2,297 recoveries (81.2% of all cases) - plus 55

2,341 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.8% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - plus 1

17 cases in hospital - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

35 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

19 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 13, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

91,180 confirmed cases - plus 1,396

11,630 active cases - plus 359

76,238 recovered cases - plus 1,018

3,312 deaths - plus 19

79,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%

40,509 completed tests yesterday

452 people hospitalized - plus 21

106 people in ICU - plus 8

67 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,071 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

173 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,282 cases in total - plus 116

1,850 student cases - plus 56

410 staff cases - plus 13

1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47

670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

579 confirmed cases - plus 22

108 centres closed - plus 1

431 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada now has over 285,000 cases to date and over 45,000 active cases; the highest total yet

For the first time, 5,000 new cases were reported in one day for yesterday (including a record high in Manitoba)

Canadian cases have doubled in the last two months, while active cases have tripled in the last five weeks

Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial

The United States sets one-day records every day so far this week as hospitals around the country face drastic staffing shortages

New global cases now exceed 650,000/day as global deaths surpass 1.3 million

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 12, 2020.

285,794 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 5,207

45,555 active cases - plus 930

10,821 deaths

229,220 plus recoveries

240,041 plus resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

53.2 million cases globally

At least 1.3 million deaths

United States

10.75 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

243,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

The 14-day average of new cases has risen 70% in the USA in less than one week

Texas and California have becomes the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date

The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.