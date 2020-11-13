November 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville Coronavirus Update
This is the November 13th coronavirus update. Even as Oakville and Halton report more recoveries than new cases today, both will move into Ontario's red zone next week. Testing in Ontario is tens of thousands behind provincial targets as new daily cases in Canada and globally set records.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Halton region, including Oakville, will move into Ontario's red zone on Monday, November 16, 2020
- Oakville has more recoveries today than new cases for the first time in November
- The town of Oakville reports its 1,000th case to date
- Four people have died from COVID-19 this week, all connected to ongoing outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Homes
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled cases they are currently treating in the last four days
- A new outbreak has opened at the CTC unit of Georgetown hospital
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 12, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,033 confirmed cases - plus 22
- 54 probable cases - no change
- 1,087 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 235 active cases - minus 5
- 11 deaths - no change
- 841 recoveries (77.3% of all cases) - plus 27
- 852 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 78.3% of cases
- 11 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 2,685 confirmed - plus 57
- 142 probable - no change
- 2,827 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57
- 486 active cases - plus 1
- 44 deaths - plus 1
- 2,297 recoveries (81.2% of all cases) - plus 55
- 2,341 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.8% of cases
- 7 institutional outbreaks - plus 1
- 17 cases in hospital - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 35 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
- 19 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Premier Doug Ford announces new restrictions in response to Ontario's rapidly rising cases and yesterday's modelling
- Ontario cases surpass 90,000, with Toronto and Peel reporting exactly
- The 7-day average of new cases is now 1,355, up from 981 just one week ago
- A record-high 22 of Ontario's 34 regions now report at least one open outbreak of COVID-19
- The province has set a daily record for new cases five of the last seven days
- Ontario has done fewer than 40,000 tests all but one day this past week, significantly lower than the goal of 68,000 tests per day by mid-November
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all rising
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 13, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 91,180 confirmed cases - plus 1,396
- 11,630 active cases - plus 359
- 76,238 recovered cases - plus 1,018
- 3,312 deaths - plus 19
- 79,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%
- 40,509 completed tests yesterday
- 452 people hospitalized - plus 21
- 106 people in ICU - plus 8
- 67 people on ventilators - plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,071 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 173 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,282 cases in total - plus 116
- 1,850 student cases - plus 56
- 410 staff cases - plus 13
- 1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47
- 670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 579 confirmed cases - plus 22
- 108 centres closed - plus 1
- 431 homes closed - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada now has over 285,000 cases to date and over 45,000 active cases; the highest total yet
- For the first time, 5,000 new cases were reported in one day for yesterday (including a record high in Manitoba)
- Canadian cases have doubled in the last two months, while active cases have tripled in the last five weeks
- Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial
- The United States sets one-day records every day so far this week as hospitals around the country face drastic staffing shortages
- New global cases now exceed 650,000/day as global deaths surpass 1.3 million
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 12, 2020.
- 285,794 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 5,207
- 45,555 active cases - plus 930
- 10,821 deaths
- 229,220 plus recoveries
- 240,041 plus resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 53.2 million cases globally
- At least 1.3 million deaths
United States
- 10.75 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)
- 243,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- The 14-day average of new cases has risen 70% in the USA in less than one week
- Texas and California have becomes the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date
The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.