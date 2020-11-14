November 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 14th coronavirus update. Active cases have fallen in Oakville by 4% in the last three days as recoveries outnumber new cases. New cases and hospitalizations in Ontario, across Canada, the USA and globally, however, continue rising at record-setting and alarming rates.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 13, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,047 confirmed cases - plus 14
  • 54 probable cases - no change
  • 1,101 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
  • 229 active cases - minus 6
  • 11 deaths - no change
  • 861 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) - plus 20
  • 872 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases
  • 11 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 2,726 confirmed - plus 41
  • 143 probable - plus 1
  • 2,869 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
  • 488 active cases - plus 2
  • 44 deaths - no change
  • 2,337 recoveries (81.4% of all cases) - plus 40
  • 2,381 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.9% of cases
  • 7 institutional outbreaks - no change
  • 17 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

  • 15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
  • 35 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
  • 19 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 92,761 confirmed cases - plus 1,581
  • 12,188 active cases - plus 558
  • 77,241 recovered cases - plus 1,003
  • 3,332 deaths - plus 20
  • 80,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%
  • 44,837 completed tests yesterday
  • 502 people hospitalized - plus 50
  • 107 people in ICU - plus 1
  • 66 people on ventilators - minus 1

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers reflect the latest totals as of Friday, November 13, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 3,282 cases in total - plus 116
  • 1,850 student cases - plus 56
  • 410 staff cases - plus 13
  • 1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47
  • 670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17
  • 1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 579 confirmed cases - plus 22
  • 108 centres closed - plus 1
  • 431 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 13, 2020.

  • 290,903 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 5,109
  • 46,885 active cases - plus 1,330
  • 10,888 deaths - plus 67
  • 232,915 recoveries 
  • 243,803 plus resolved cases (83.7% of all cases)

Figures around the World

  • 53.5 million cases globally
  • At least 1.3 million deaths

United States

  • 10.8 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)
  • 244,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • The 14-day average of new cases has risen 75% in the USA in less than one week
  • Texas and California have become the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date

The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.