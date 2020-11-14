November 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 14th coronavirus update. Active cases have fallen in Oakville by 4% in the last three days as recoveries outnumber new cases. New cases and hospitalizations in Ontario, across Canada, the USA and globally, however, continue rising at record-setting and alarming rates.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton region, including Oakville, will move into Ontario's Red Control Level on Monday, November 16, 2020

Active cases have gone down two days in a row in Oakville as Halton region's active cases have increased less than 1% this week

Four people have died from COVID-19 this week, all connected to ongoing outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Homes

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled cases they are currently treating in the last four days, though no new cases have been admitted since Thursday

A new outbreak has opened at the CTC unit of Georgetown hospital

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 13, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,047 confirmed cases - plus 14

54 probable cases - no change

1,101 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

229 active cases - minus 6

11 deaths - no change

861 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) - plus 20

872 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases

11 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,726 confirmed - plus 41

143 probable - plus 1

2,869 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

488 active cases - plus 2

44 deaths - no change

2,337 recoveries (81.4% of all cases) - plus 40

2,381 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.9% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - no change

17 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

35 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

19 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

92,761 confirmed cases - plus 1,581

12,188 active cases - plus 558

77,241 recovered cases - plus 1,003

3,332 deaths - plus 20

80,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%

44,837 completed tests yesterday

502 people hospitalized - plus 50

107 people in ICU - plus 1

66 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,080 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

177 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers reflect the latest totals as of Friday, November 13, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,282 cases in total - plus 116

1,850 student cases - plus 56

410 staff cases - plus 13

1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47

670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

579 confirmed cases - plus 22

108 centres closed - plus 1

431 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada now has over 290,000 cases to date and over 46,000 active cases; the highest totals yet

New nationwide cases is now averaging more than, 5,000 per day

Dr. Theresa Tam warns of the pressure on hospitals as cases continue rising with record-setting exponential growth

Canadian cases have doubled in the last two months, while active cases have tripled in the last five weeks

Pfizer and Biontech announce a first vaccine candidate with primary results from a stage 3 efficacy trial

The United States sets one-day records every day so far this week (including 180,000 yesterday, the worst day ever for any country in the world) as hospitals around the country face drastic staffing shortages

American coronavirus statistics have not been officially updated in almost 24 hours (as of 4 p.m. EST Saturday, November 14)

New global cases now exceed 650,000/day as global deaths surpass 1.3 million

290,903 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 5,109

46,885 active cases - plus 1,330

10,888 deaths - plus 67

232,915 recoveries

243,803 plus resolved cases (83.7% of all cases)

Figures around the World

53.5 million cases globally

At least 1.3 million deaths

United States

10.8 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

244,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

The 14-day average of new cases has risen 75% in the USA in less than one week

Texas and California have become the first two states to surpass one million cases each to date

The three countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are the Czech Republic, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States, India and France lead cumulative deaths.