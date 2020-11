November 15th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 15th coronavirus update. Oakville records 26 new cases, and 3 additional hospitalizations. The region records a new death, and moves into "Red" zone on November 16th. US daily 7 day average reaches 145K.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton region, including Oakville, will move into Ontario's Red Control Level on Monday, November 16, 2020

Halton Medical Officer releases public statement

Wyndham Manor LTC now has highest number of recorded institutional cases that are open in Halton/Oakville at 63 (10 role not specified, 39 residents, 14 staff). The region's hardest hit institution remains Mountainview Retirement Home with 71 cases.

Post Village Inn LTC (Birch Home) now has 2 confirmed cases - roles not specified - outbreak declared November 13/20.

68.8% of deaths in the region originate in LTC/retirement facilities

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 14, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,073 confirmed cases - plus 26

54 probable cases - no change

1,127 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 26

243 active cases - plus 24

11 deaths - no change

873 recoveries (77.4% of all cases)

884 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 78.4% of cases

6 institutional/school outbreaks

14 cases in OTMH - plus 3

Status in Halton

2,786 confirmed - plus 60

143 probable - no change

2,929 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60

515 active cases - plus 27

45 deaths - plus 1

2,369 recoveries (80.8% of all cases) - plus 32

2,414 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.4% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks

15 cases in hospital - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

35 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

19 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Province moves Halton into Red Zone on Monday, November 16th

Yesterday's percentage confirmed positive results: 3.8% and cumulatively is 2%

Third day in a row of recoveries exceeding 1,000

64% of new cases originating in people aged 20 to 59

70% of new deaths are long-term care residents, but long-term care residents account for 4.8% of new cases

Regions in or going into Red Zone account for 70.6% of new cases

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

94,009 confirmed cases - plus 1,248

12,345 active cases - plus 157

78,303 recovered cases - plus 1,062

3,361 deaths - plus 29

81,664 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%

42,206 completed tests yesterday

479 people hospitalized - minus 23

118 people in ICU - plus 11

67 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,090 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

180 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers reflect the latest totals as of Friday, November 13, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,282 cases in total - plus 116

1,850 student cases - plus 56

410 staff cases - plus 13

1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47

670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

579 confirmed cases - plus 22

108 centres closed - plus 1

431 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 14, 2020.

294,399 confirmed and suspected cases

48,086 active cases

10,935 deaths

235,157 recoveries

246,092 plus resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)

44th deadliest country per capita in the world at 289 per 1 million

Figures around the World

54 million cases globally

At least 1.3 million deaths

United States

10.9 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

245,400+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

14 daily new case average is 145,700+

Texas records the second highest number of total deaths

11th deadliest country per capita at 758 per 1 million.

