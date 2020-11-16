This is the Monday November 16th coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario. T.A. Blakelock High School records 7 cases and closes 3 classrooms making it the worst hit high school in the town. The town and region start its first day in the red zone.

Active cases, hospitalizations continue to rise, and recoveries though strong, are still lagging behind in the Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada. Nunavut which recorded its first case 10 days ago now has 18 active cases.

Moderna announced today that its COVID-19 vaccine has a 94.5% success rate with 30,000 trial participants.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton region, including Oakville, will move into Ontario's Red Control Level on today

Halton Medical Officer releases public statement

Halton accounts for 3.09% of new cases, but has about 4% of the province's population

Thomas A. Blakelock High School reports 7 new cases closing 3 classroom

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,094 confirmed cases - plus 24

54 probable cases - no change

1,151 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

247 active cases - plus 4

11 deaths - no change

890 recoveries (77.3% of all cases) plus 17

901 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 78.2% of cases

6 institutional/school outbreaks

16 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

2,856 confirmed - plus 70

142 probable - minus 1

2,998 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69

594 active cases -

45 deaths - no change

2,404 recoveries (80.1% of all cases) - plus 35

2,449 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.6% of cases

12 institutional/school outbreaks plus 2

22 cases in hospital - plus 7

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

20 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 5

13 classrooms closed in Oakville

38 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 3

22 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

Province moves Halton into Red Zone on today

77% of new cases originate in Red zone regions, however, Toronto and Peel account for 60% of the cases and roughly 30% of the province's population.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

95,496 confirmed cases - plus 1,487

12,830 active cases - plus 485

79,295 recovered cases - plus 992

3,371 deaths - plus 10

82,666 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.5%

33,351 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.1%

500 people hospitalized - plus 21

125 people in ICU - plus 7

70 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,098 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

187 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 7

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers reflect the latest totals as of Friday, November 13, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,282 cases in total - plus 116

1,850 student cases - plus 56

410 staff cases - plus 13

1,022 unidentified cases - plus 47

670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - plus 17

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

579 confirmed cases - plus 22

108 centres closed - plus 1

431 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada surpasses 50K active cases

Nunavut recorded it's first active case on November 6 and now has 18 active cases 10 days later

Atlantic provinces numbers remain extremely low

Canada has 799 cases per 100,000, 30 deaths per 100,000, and is averaging 4,560 cases per day

Moderna announced it's Covid-19 vaccine successfully protected 94.5% of 30,000 people who were tested.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 15, 2020.

298,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

50,000+ active cases

10,950+ deaths

237,540+ recoveries

248,490+ plus resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)

44th deadliest country per capita in the world at 289 per 1 million

Figures around the World

54.6 million cases globally

At least 1.3 million deaths

United States

11.1 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

246,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

14 daily new case average is 150,200+

74 deaths per 100,000

3,349 cases per 100,000

The deadliest countries per capita in the world are: