November 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 17th coronavirus update. As cases in Oakville and Oakville's schools are going down this week, another death is reported from a Long-Term Care Home outbreak. Nearly 5% of COVID-19 tests in Ontario are coming back positive with two regions accounting for a wide majority of new and active cases. Canadian cases reach 300,000 since the pandemic began.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Halton region, including Oakville, is now in Ontario's Red-Control Level
- Wyndham Manor Long-Term Care home in Oakville reports its second resident death from an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19; the town's 12th to date
- Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health releases public statement
- Total cases in the region have surpassed 3,000
- Halton accounts for 3.09% of new cases despite having nearly 4% of the province's population
- Cases and closed classes are down in Oakville and Halton for both HDSB and HCDSB
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,118 confirmed cases - plus 21
- 56 probable cases - plus 2
- 1,174 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
- 244 active cases - minus 4
- 12 deaths - plus 1
- 918 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) plus 28
- 930 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases
- 15 cases in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 2,911 confirmed cases - plus 55
- 146 probable cases - plus 4
- 3,057 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59
- 566 active cases - plus 17
- 46 deaths - plus 1
- 2,445 recoveries (79.9% of all cases) - plus 41
- 2,491 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.4% of cases
- 13 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
- 22 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 17 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 3
- 28 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 10
- 18 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 4
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario saw 4.7% of all tests come back positive yesterday, meaning the rate of positive tests has more than doubled in the last month
- Hospitalizations current admitted have gone up more than 100 people in the last six days and more than 150 in the last eight days
- The province is on track to exceed 100,000 cumulative cases within days
- Recoveries have reached 80,000 to date
- Toronto and Peel account for 65% of all new cases and are home to less than 30% of the Ontario's population
- Daily testing remains 30,000-50,000 below provincial goals, meaning we are missing daily targets by more than 50%
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 96,745 confirmed cases - plus 1,249
- 12,932 active cases - plus 102
- 80,430 recovered cases - plus 1,135
- 3,383 deaths - plus 12
- 83,813 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.6%
- 26,468 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
- 529 people hospitalized - plus 29
- 127 people in ICU - plus 2
- 75 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,106 total outbreaks reported - plus 8
- 185 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,518 cases in total - plus 133
- 1,985 student cases - plus 73
- 445 staff cases - plus 23
- 1,088 unidentified cases - plus 37
- 670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - no change
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 614 confirmed cases - plus 20
- 112 centres closed - plus 4
- 437 homes closed - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada surpasses 300,000 cases to date and 50,000 active cases for the first time
- Ontario is once again leading new and active cases
- Nunavut Territory recorded its first active case on November 6, 2020 and now has 18 active cases in less than two weeks
- Moderna announces the second COVID-19 vaccine with preliminary results, successfully protecting 94.5% of volunteers
- Canada has 799 cases per 100,000, 30 deaths per 100,000, and is averaging 4,560 cases per day
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020.
- 304,972 confirmed and suspected cases
- 50,588 active cases
- 11,070 deaths
- 243,035 recoveries
- 254,000+ resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 55.4 million cases globally
- At least 1.33 million deaths
- America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down
United States
- 11.35 million total cases (20.5% worldwide)
- 247,500+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- 14 daily new case average is over 150,000/day
- More than half of America counties are reporting at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people every day
The five deadliest countries per capita in the world to date are:
- Belgium
- San Marino
- Peru
- Andora
- Spain
The Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia lead deaths per capita from the last week.