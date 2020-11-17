November 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Tuesday, November 17th coronavirus update. As cases in Oakville and Oakville's schools are going down this week, another death is reported from a Long-Term Care Home outbreak. Nearly 5% of COVID-19 tests in Ontario are coming back positive with two regions accounting for a wide majority of new and active cases. Canadian cases reach 300,000 since the pandemic began.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,118 confirmed cases - plus 21
  • 56 probable cases - plus 2
  • 1,174 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
  • 244 active cases - minus 4
  • 12 deaths - plus 1
  • 918 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) plus 28
  • 930 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases
  • 15 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

  • 2,911 confirmed cases - plus 55
  • 146 probable cases - plus 4
  • 3,057 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59
  • 566 active cases - plus 17
  • 46 deaths - plus 1
  • 2,445 recoveries (79.9% of all cases) - plus 41
  • 2,491 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.4% of cases
  • 13 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
  • 22 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

  • 17 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 3
  • 28 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 10
  • 18 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 4

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 96,745 confirmed cases - plus 1,249
  • 12,932 active cases - plus 102
  • 80,430 recovered cases - plus 1,135
  • 3,383 deaths - plus 12
  • 83,813 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.6%
  • 26,468 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
  • 529 people hospitalized - plus 29
  • 127 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 75 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 3,518 cases in total - plus 133
  • 1,985 student cases - plus 73
  • 445 staff cases - plus 23
  • 1,088 unidentified cases - plus 37
  • 670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - no change
  • 1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 614 confirmed cases - plus 20
  • 112 centres closed - plus 4
  • 437 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020.

  • 304,972 confirmed and suspected cases 
  • 50,588 active cases 
  • 11,070 deaths
  • 243,035 recoveries 
  • 254,000+ resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)

Figures around the World

  • 55.4 million cases globally
  • At least 1.33 million deaths
  • America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down

United States

The five deadliest countries per capita in the world to date are:

  1. Belgium
  2. San Marino
  3. Peru
  4. Andora
  5. Spain

The Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia lead deaths per capita from the last week.