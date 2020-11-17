November 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 17th coronavirus update. As cases in Oakville and Oakville's schools are going down this week, another death is reported from a Long-Term Care Home outbreak. Nearly 5% of COVID-19 tests in Ontario are coming back positive with two regions accounting for a wide majority of new and active cases. Canadian cases reach 300,000 since the pandemic began.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton region, including Oakville, is now in Ontario's Red-Control Level

Wyndham Manor Long-Term Care home in Oakville reports its second resident death from an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19; the town's 12th to date

Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health releases public statement

Total cases in the region have surpassed 3,000

Halton accounts for 3.09% of new cases despite having nearly 4% of the province's population

Cases and closed classes are down in Oakville and Halton for both HDSB and HCDSB

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,118 confirmed cases - plus 21

56 probable cases - plus 2

1,174 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

244 active cases - minus 4

12 deaths - plus 1

918 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) plus 28

930 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases

15 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

2,911 confirmed cases - plus 55

146 probable cases - plus 4

3,057 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59

566 active cases - plus 17

46 deaths - plus 1

2,445 recoveries (79.9% of all cases) - plus 41

2,491 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.4% of cases

13 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

22 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

17 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 3

28 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 10

18 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 4

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario saw 4.7% of all tests come back positive yesterday, meaning the rate of positive tests has more than doubled in the last month

Hospitalizations current admitted have gone up more than 100 people in the last six days and more than 150 in the last eight days

The province is on track to exceed 100,000 cumulative cases within days

Recoveries have reached 80,000 to date

Toronto and Peel account for 65% of all new cases and are home to less than 30% of the Ontario's population

Daily testing remains 30,000-50,000 below provincial goals, meaning we are missing daily targets by more than 50%

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

96,745 confirmed cases - plus 1,249

12,932 active cases - plus 102

80,430 recovered cases - plus 1,135

3,383 deaths - plus 12

83,813 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.6%

26,468 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%

529 people hospitalized - plus 29

127 people in ICU - plus 2

75 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,106 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

185 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,518 cases in total - plus 133

1,985 student cases - plus 73

445 staff cases - plus 23

1,088 unidentified cases - plus 37

670 schools (13.9%) with a current reported case - no change

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

614 confirmed cases - plus 20

112 centres closed - plus 4

437 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada surpasses 300,000 cases to date and 50,000 active cases for the first time

Ontario is once again leading new and active cases

Nunavut Territory recorded its first active case on November 6, 2020 and now has 18 active cases in less than two weeks

Moderna announces the second COVID-19 vaccine with preliminary results, successfully protecting 94.5% of volunteers

Canada has 799 cases per 100,000, 30 deaths per 100,000, and is averaging 4,560 cases per day

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020.

304,972 confirmed and suspected cases

50,588 active cases

11,070 deaths

243,035 recoveries

254,000+ resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)

Figures around the World

55.4 million cases globally

At least 1.33 million deaths

America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down

United States

11.35 million total cases (20.5% worldwide)

247,500+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

14 daily new case average is over 150,000/day

More than half of America counties are reporting at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people every day

The five deadliest countries per capita in the world to date are:

Belgium San Marino Peru Andora Spain

The Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia lead deaths per capita from the last week.