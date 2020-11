November 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Johnson Wang on Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, November 18th coronavirus update and there is positive news. Oakville, Halton and Ontario all recorded more recoveries than new cases, though the premier hints at a lock down at his press conference. Several provinces are still recording record numbers of new cases with hospitalizations increasing. The US is still reporting over 150K new cases each day with daily deaths exceeding 1,170.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,129 confirmed cases - plus 11

56 probable cases - no change

1,185 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus11

236 active cases - minus 8

13 deaths - plus 1

936 recoveries (78.9% of all cases) plus 18

949 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80% of cases

5 outbreaks (2 schools, 3 LTC)

13 cases in OTMH - minus 2

Status in Halton

2,946 confirmed cases - plus 35

146 probable cases - no change

3,092 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

560 active cases - minus 6

47 deaths - plus 1

2,485 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) - plus 40

2,532 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.8% of cases

12 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

19 cases in hospital - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

24 confirmed cases in Oakville

12 classrooms closed in Oakville

43 confirmed cases in Halton

22 classrooms closed in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

The province is on track to exceed 100,000 cumulative cases within days

Recoveries surpass new cases for the first time in weeks.

Peel hits a new record of 463 new cases.

Peel and Toronto account for 61.6% of all new cases

LTC residents accounted for 26 of the 32 deaths

13.88% of schools have a current case

Province creates 13 health teams across the province

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

98,162 confirmed cases - plus 1,417

12,932 active cases - plus 102

81,925 recovered cases - plus 1,495

3,415 deaths - plus 32

85,340 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%

33,440 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.5%

535 people hospitalized - plus 6

127 people in ICU - no change

78 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,117 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

187 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,621 cases in total - plus 109

2,077 student cases - plus 92

461 staff cases - plus 17

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

670 schools with a current reported case - no change

3 school closed - plus 2

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

639 confirmed cases - plus 25

114 centres closed - plus 2

442 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Nunavut Territory recorded its first active case on November 6, 2020 and now has 18 active cases in less than two weeks

Moderna announces the second COVID-19 vaccine with preliminary results, successfully protecting 94.5% of volunteers

14 daily new case average is over 4,775 with

827 cases per 100K

14 daily new death average is over 64

30 deaths of per 100K

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 16, 2020.

309,075+ confirmed and suspected cases

50,680+ active cases

11,085 deaths

246,950+ recoveries

258,035+ resolved cases (83.4% of all cases)

Figures around the World

55.7 million cases globally

At least 1.33 million deaths

America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down

United States