November 19, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, November 19, 2022. New cases of COVID-19 are lower both in Oakville and throughout Halton this past week.

The number of hospitalizations is also down, though the number of open outbreaks is slightly higher. Four more people have died in Halton, though Oakville has reported zero deaths so far in November. Oakville still has two open outbreaks, both in local retirement homes.

Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Cumulative cases in Ontario reached a grim pandemic milestone: over 1.5 million cases have now been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. While some of those counted cases are reinfections, this doesn't include the estimated hundreds of thousands of uncounted cases from the last three years.

Dr. Fahad Razak (the former head of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table) is recommending mask mandates be reinstated for essential settings (like health care, school and transit) immediately. There has been no indication from provincial government such rules may or may not be coming.

Globally, cumulative confirmed cases have surpassed 630 million. More than 6.5 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

All differences in statistics are based on changes in amounts from the previous week.

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

40 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (14 fewer than last week)

4 people were hospitalized (1 fewer than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - no charge

Halton COVID-19 Update:

145 new cases of COVID-19 (68 fewer than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (2 fewer than last week)

4 new deaths (same as last week)

14 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.49 million doses have been administered in Halton

96% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses

67% of Halton residents have at least three doses

27% of Halton residents age 18+ have at least four doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.51 million cases in Ontario to date

15,087 deaths to date - plus 105

1,390 people are in hospital with COVID-19 - minus 231

There are 119 people in ICU - minus 14

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.87% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.04%)

83.24% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.03%)

51.79% of people have received a third dose (+0.08%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.33 million cases of COVID-19

There are 437,800 active cases in Canada

5,034 people are currently in hospital (-346 this week)

There are 46,924 deaths to date (+302 this week)

82.80% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.03%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 98.21 million cases; over 1.07 million have died

633.60 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.59 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

