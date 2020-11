November 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, November 19, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Ontario are both recording more recoveries than new cases. Halton is not, and the Region's Medical Officer of Health released a strong message for people to stay home. Canada is currently at 839 cases per 100,000. The US is at 3,500 cases per 100,000.

Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health

COVID-19 Update for November 19, 2020

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 18, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,139 confirmed cases - plus 10

56 probable cases - no change

1,195 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus10

231 active cases - minus 5

13 deaths - no change

951 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) plus 15

964 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.6% of cases

4 outbreaks (1 schools, 3 LTC) - minus 1

13 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,983 confirmed cases - plus 37

148 probable cases - plus 2

3,131 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

564 active cases - plus 4

47 deaths - no change

2,520 recoveries (80.4% of all cases) - plus 35

2,567 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.9% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

18 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

23 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

7 classrooms closed in Oakville - minus 5

42 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1

17 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 5

Ontario coronavirus update

Toronto & Peel account for 58.4% of all new cases

More recoveries than new cases

730 total cases per 100K

25 deaths per 100K

$2.2 M from Ontario Together Fund to provide small businesses with free, tailored financial advice and online training to help them make informed financial decisions and navigate the unprecedented economic circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer of Health and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health to Hold Bi-Weekly Media Briefings

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 19, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

99,372 confirmed cases - plus 1,210

12,628 active cases - minus 164

83,301 recovered cases - plus 1,376

3,443 deaths - plus 28

86,744 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%

41,838 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.1%

526 people hospitalized - minus 9

146 people in ICU - plus 19

88 people on ventilators - plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,122 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

186 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,710 cases in total - plus 91

2,147 student cases - plus 75

476 staff cases - plus 16

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

680 schools with a current reported case - plus 10

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

648 confirmed cases - plus 10

353 child cases - plus 6

295 staff cases - plus 4

121 settings with a current reported case

16 settings closed

Canada and Global coronavirus update

More recoveries that new cases

839 total cases per 100K

30 deaths per 100K

Averaging 4860+ new cases per day

Averaging 70+ deaths per day

Quebec is the deadliest province with 82 per 100K, and most infectious at 1,558 per 100K.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 18, 2020.

313,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

50,080+ active cases

11,185 deaths

250,870+ recoveries

262,055+ resolved cases (83.5% of all cases)

United States

11.6 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)

250,400+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

3500+ total cases per 100K

75 deaths per 100K

Averaging 162,800+ cases per day

Averaging 1,245+ deaths per day

Most infectious states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Deadliest states: New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut

Figures around the World