November 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 1st coronavirus update showing Oakville and Halton are trending in the right direction with significantly more recoveries than new cases. Ontario and Canada are still recording more new cases than recoveries. The US continues to record the highest number of daily new cases in the world, though the Czech Republic was the deadliest country this past week.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton accounts for 1.64% of all new cases in Ontario but has 4% of the province's population.

Chartwell Waterford LTC continues to be the hardest hit with 27 resident cases, 5 staff cases, and 3 deaths.Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Home declared an outbreak but has no cases.

Oakville and Halton both recorded more recoveries than new cases.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 31, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

753 confirmed cases - plus 8

51 probable cases - plus 1

804 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

95 active cases - minus 14

6 deaths - no change

703 recoveries (87.4% of all cases) - plus 23

709 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

3 institutional outbreaks - Chartwell Waterford LTC, Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Home, Wyndham LTC

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,070 confirmed

132 probable

2,202 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 21

229 active cases - minus 14

35 deaths - no change

1,938 recoveries (88% of all cases) - plus 35

1,973 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.6% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks

9 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

24 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

40 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

14 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

38.48% of new cases originate from people aged 20 to 39

14.22% of new cases originate from youth aged 0 to 19

44.44% of deaths are residents in long-term care

76.97% of new cases originate in modified stage 2 regions, and those regions have 44% of the province's population

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 1, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

76,707 confirmed cases - plus 977

7,981 active cases -

65,581 recovered cases - plus 864

3,145 deaths - plus 9

68,729 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%

41,920 completed tests yesterday

350 people hospitalized - plus 30

72 people in ICU - minus 1

46 people on ventilators - minus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

979 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

145 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of yesterday, Friday, October 30th.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,159 cases in total - plus 61

1,197 student cases - plus 40

287 staff cases - plus 4

675 unidentified cases - plus 17

551 schools with a current reported case - minus 30

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

424 confirmed cases - plus 9

92 centres closed - plus 1

390 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 31, 2020.

236,454 confirmed and suspected cases

28,171 active cases

10,171 deaths

197,646 recoveries

207,817 resolved cases (87.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

46 million cases globally

At least 1.19 million deaths

United States