November 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, November 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Indoor gathering limits in all Red level regions, including Oakville and Halton, is reduced to a maximum of 5 people. Active cases in Oakville continue decreasing.

Two regions will move into Lockdown next week, Ontario reaches 100,000 cases to date and Canada surpasses 50,000 active cases. Pfizer submits its vaccine for emergency approval to the FDA.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people instead of 10, subject to a minimum $750 fine

Oakville reports 10 new cases for the second day in a row

Active cases have gone down nearly every day this week in Oakville while active cases in Halton continue rising

Town sadly, however, reports its third death since Monday

All deaths from the last three weeks are traced to COVID-19 outbreaks in retirement and LTC homes

Halton region marks its 3,000th confirmed case to date

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 19, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,148 confirmed cases - plus 9

57 probable cases - plus 1

1,205 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

223 active cases - minus 8

14 deaths - plus 1

968 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) plus 17

982 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.5% of cases

13 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,039 confirmed cases - plus 56

149 probable cases - plus 1

3,188 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57

586 active cases - plus 22

48 deaths - plus 1

2,554 recoveries (80.1% of all cases) - plus 34

2,602 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.6% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

22 cases in hospital - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 8

36 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6

20 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 20, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

100,790 confirmed cases - plus 1,418

12,623 active cases - minus 5

84,716 recovered cases - plus 1,415

3,451 deaths - plus 8

87,167 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%

48,173 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%

518 people hospitalized - minus 8

142 people in ICU - minus 4

92 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,131 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

187 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,803 cases in total - plus 87

2,209 student cases - plus 60

507 staff cases - plus 27

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

681 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - plus 1

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

663 confirmed cases - plus 14

124 settings with a current reported case - plus 4

16 settings closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 19, 2020.

319,038 confirmed and suspected cases

51,718 active cases

11,313 deaths

255,504 recoveries

266,817 resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)

United States

11.85 million total cases (20.7% worldwide)

253,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

The 14-day average is a record high 165,000+ cases per day

Most infectious states per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin

Yesterday saw a new record for deaths in one day: 1,962

Figures around the World