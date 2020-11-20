November 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

An assessment centre in Toronto, Ontario
This is the Friday, November 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Indoor gathering limits in all Red level regions, including Oakville and Halton, is reduced to a maximum of 5 people. Active cases in Oakville continue decreasing.
Two regions will move into Lockdown next week, Ontario reaches 100,000 cases to date and Canada surpasses 50,000 active cases. Pfizer submits its vaccine for emergency approval to the FDA.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people instead of 10, subject to a minimum $750 fine
- Oakville reports 10 new cases for the second day in a row
- Active cases have gone down nearly every day this week in Oakville while active cases in Halton continue rising
- Town sadly, however, reports its third death since Monday
- All deaths from the last three weeks are traced to COVID-19 outbreaks in retirement and LTC homes
- Halton region marks its 3,000th confirmed case to date
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 19, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,148 confirmed cases - plus 9
- 57 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,205 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 223 active cases - minus 8
- 14 deaths - plus 1
- 968 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) plus 17
- 982 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.5% of cases
- 13 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 3,039 confirmed cases - plus 56
- 149 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,188 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57
- 586 active cases - plus 22
- 48 deaths - plus 1
- 2,554 recoveries (80.1% of all cases) - plus 34
- 2,602 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.6% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
- 22 cases in hospital - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 8
- 36 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6
- 20 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 3
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases
- Toronto and Peel region will enter Grey-Lockdown level effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020
- $600 million will be immediately available from the provincial government to support business in these regions
- All private, indoor gatherings in Red level and Lockdown regions are now limited to 5 people
- The province says nearly 20% of all Ontario long-term care homes now have an open outbreak of COVID-19
- Hospitalizations in Ontario are up 22% and ICU patients are up 50% this week
- The Toronto Raptors basketball team will begin playing their upcoming season in Tampa Bay, Florida due to coronavirus concerns
- Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health will hold bi-weekly media briefings
- The province announces the extension of COVID-19 orders for another month
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 20, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 100,790 confirmed cases - plus 1,418
- 12,623 active cases - minus 5
- 84,716 recovered cases - plus 1,415
- 3,451 deaths - plus 8
- 87,167 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
- 48,173 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%
- 518 people hospitalized - minus 8
- 142 people in ICU - minus 4
- 92 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,131 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 187 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,803 cases in total - plus 87
- 2,209 student cases - plus 60
- 507 staff cases - plus 27
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 681 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - plus 1
- 3 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 663 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 124 settings with a current reported case - plus 4
- 16 settings closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)
- Canada reports more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19; the highest since the start of the pandemic
- Cumulative recoveries nationwide now exceed 250,000
- Hawai'i will allow Canadian travellers to bypass quarantine when visiting the state with proof of a negative test beginning in mid-December
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 19, 2020.
- 319,038 confirmed and suspected cases
- 51,718 active cases
- 11,313 deaths
- 255,504 recoveries
- 266,817 resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)
United States
- 11.85 million total cases (20.7% worldwide)
- 253,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- The 14-day average is a record high 165,000+ cases per day
- Most infectious states per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin
- Yesterday saw a new record for deaths in one day: 1,962
Figures around the World
- 57.3 million cases globally
- At least 1.36 million deaths
- America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down
- The most infectious countries this week are Andorra, Bahrain, Qatar and Belgium