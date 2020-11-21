November 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, November 21, 2020 coronavirus update. While Oakville's active cases have gone down almost 20% this week, two more deaths from COVID-19 outbreaks make this the town's deadliest week of the pandemic. Halton hospitalizations are at an all-time high. Ontario, New Brunswick and the United States again break records for most new cases in one day.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people instead of 10
- Oakville reports exactly 10 new cases for the third consecutive day
- Active cases have gone down almost 20% just this week
- Oakville also reports two new deaths, bringing the week's total to a pandemic-high 5 - all connected to COVID-19 outbreaks in retirement and LTC homes
- Halton hospitalizations are at an all-time high
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,158 confirmed cases - plus 10
- 57 probable cases - no change
- 1,215 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 206 active cases - minus 17
- 16 deaths - plus 2
- 993 recoveries (81.7% of all cases) plus 25
- 1,009 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.0% of cases
- 14 cases in OTMH - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 3,072 confirmed cases - plus 33
- 150 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,222 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34
- 578 active cases - minus 8
- 50 deaths - plus 2
- 2,594 recoveries (80.5% of all cases) - plus 40
- 2,644 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.1% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
- 27 cases in hospital - plus 5
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 8
- 36 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6
- 20 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 3
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases
- Toronto and Peel region will enter Grey-Lockdown level effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020
- $600 million will be immediately available from the provincial government to support business in these regions
- While Ontario has the most new cases, it's currently ranked #7 per capita for new cases of the provinces
- All private, indoor gatherings in Red level and Lockdown regions are now limited to 5 people
- Ontario has missed its daily testing target by a minimum of 20,000 tests every single day this month
- Hospitalizations in Ontario are up 22% and ICU patients are up 50% this week
- The province announces the extension of COVID-19 orders for another month
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 102,378 confirmed cases - plus 1,588
- 12,827 active cases - plus 204
- 86,079 recovered cases - plus 1,363
- 3,472 deaths - plus 21
- 89,551 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.4%
- 46,617 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.3%
- 513 people hospitalized - minus 5
- 146 people in ICU - plus 4
- 87 people on ventilators - minus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,134 total outbreaks reported - plus 3
- 189 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. This information matches yesterday's figures, Friday, November 20, 2020.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 3,803 cases in total - plus 87
- 2,209 student cases - plus 60
- 507 staff cases - plus 27
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 681 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - plus 1
- 3 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 663 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 124 settings with a current reported case - plus 4
- 16 settings closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)
- Active cases in Canada are rising; today's 52,000+ is the highest since the start of the pandemic
- New Brunswick sets a pandemic-high record for new cases: a mere 23 cases in one day
- Cumulative recoveries nationwide will surpass 260,000 today
- Hawai'i will allow Canadian travellers to bypass quarantine when visiting the state with proof of a negative test beginning in mid-December
- USA sets a new daily case record for any country to date: 198,585
- Global cases are increasing by 4.5 million every week
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 20, 2020.
- 323,912 confirmed and suspected cases
- 52,324 active cases
- 11,397 deaths
- 259,647 recoveries
- 271,044 resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)
United States
- 12.1 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)
- 255,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- Yesterday's new daily case record of 198,585 marks double the number of new American cases in just three weeks
- Daily deaths are nearly 2,000 every day
Figures around the World
- 57.9 million cases globally
- At least 1.38 million deaths
- Global cases are increasing by 2 million every three days
- America's share of new cases is rising as its share of deaths continues going down
- The most infectious countries this week are Andorra, Bahrain, Qatar and Belgium