November 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, November 21, 2020 coronavirus update. While Oakville's active cases have gone down almost 20% this week, two more deaths from COVID-19 outbreaks make this the town's deadliest week of the pandemic. Halton hospitalizations are at an all-time high. Ontario, New Brunswick and the United States again break records for most new cases in one day.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,158 confirmed cases - plus 10

57 probable cases - no change

1,215 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

206 active cases - minus 17

16 deaths - plus 2

993 recoveries (81.7% of all cases) plus 25

1,009 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.0% of cases

14 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

3,072 confirmed cases - plus 33

150 probable cases - plus 1

3,222 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34

578 active cases - minus 8

50 deaths - plus 2

2,594 recoveries (80.5% of all cases) - plus 40

2,644 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.1% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

27 cases in hospital - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

15 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 8

36 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6

20 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

102,378 confirmed cases - plus 1,588

12,827 active cases - plus 204

86,079 recovered cases - plus 1,363

3,472 deaths - plus 21

89,551 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.4%

46,617 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.3%

513 people hospitalized - minus 5

146 people in ICU - plus 4

87 people on ventilators - minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,134 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

189 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. This information matches yesterday's figures, Friday, November 20, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

3,803 cases in total - plus 87

2,209 student cases - plus 60

507 staff cases - plus 27

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

681 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - plus 1

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

663 confirmed cases - plus 14

124 settings with a current reported case - plus 4

16 settings closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)

Active cases in Canada are rising; today's 52,000+ is the highest since the start of the pandemic

New Brunswick sets a pandemic-high record for new cases: a mere 23 cases in one day

Cumulative recoveries nationwide will surpass 260,000 today

Hawai'i will allow Canadian travellers to bypass quarantine when visiting the state with proof of a negative test beginning in mid-December

USA sets a new daily case record for any country to date: 198,585

Global cases are increasing by 4.5 million every week

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 20, 2020.

323,912 confirmed and suspected cases

52,324 active cases

11,397 deaths

259,647 recoveries

271,044 resolved cases (83.6% of all cases)

United States

12.1 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)

255,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

Yesterday's new daily case record of 198,585 marks double the number of new American cases in just three weeks

Daily deaths are nearly 2,000 every day

Figures around the World