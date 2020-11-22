November 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, November 22, 2020 coronavirus update. In Oakville a new death was recorded, but there were more recoveries than new cases. Provincially, Toronto and Peel go into lock down as of midnight as they continue to record plus 60% of all new cases. Ontario's LTC residents account for half of the province's deaths.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor private gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people down from 10

Oakville adds one new death

Oakville passes 1,000 recoveries, and recoveries surpass new cases

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,177 confirmed cases - plus 19

57 probable cases - no change

1,234 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

202 active cases - minus 4

17 deaths - plus 1

1,015 recoveries (82.2% of all cases) plus 25

1,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.6% of cases

3 institutional outbreaks

14 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,113 confirmed cases - plus 41

150 probable cases - plus 1

3,263 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41

580 active cases - plus 2

51 deaths - plus 1

2,632 recoveries (80.6% of all cases) - plus 38

2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.2% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

27 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Toronto and Peel region will enter Grey-Lockdown level effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020

All private, indoor gatherings in Red level and Lockdown regions are now limited to 5 people

Average daily new case rate per 100K in Peel is 178.9 down 4.1%, Toronto is 97.3 down 5.2%; Halton is 58.3 up 1.9%; and province wide 65.7 down 1.6%.

Regions moving into lock down account for 61.92% of all new cases

LTC residents account for 50% of all deaths

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

103,912 confirmed cases - plus 1,534

12,918 active cases - plus 91

87,508 recovered cases - plus 1,429

3,486 deaths - plus 14

90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%

46,671 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.3%

484 people hospitalized - minus 29

147 people in ICU - plus 1

89 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,141 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

188 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)

Canada has options for 76 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and 56 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

It is anticipated that Covid-19 vaccines will become available within the first 3 months of 2021, if they pass Health Canada's criteria. Provinces will determine how the vaccines are distributed.

Over the past week the most infectious provinces/territories per capita are: Nunavut, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan

Over the past week the deadliest provinces/territories per capita are: Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020.

327,245+ confirmed and suspected cases or 879/100K

4,110 rolling daily average of new cases

54,025+ active cases

11,400+ deaths or 31/100K

261,820+ recoveries

273,220+ resolved cases (83.4% of all cases)

United States

12.1 million total cases (20.8% worldwide) or 3,668/100K

255,700+ deaths (18.5% worldwide) or 77/100K

179,500 rolling daily average of new cases

1,470 rolling daily average of daily deaths

Over the past week the deadliest states per capita are: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin

Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin

Figures around the World