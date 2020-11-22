November 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, November 22, 2020 coronavirus update. In Oakville a new death was recorded, but there were more recoveries than new cases. Provincially, Toronto and Peel go into lock down as of midnight as they continue to record plus 60% of all new cases. Ontario's LTC residents account for half of the province's deaths.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor private gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people down from 10
- Oakville adds one new death
- Oakville passes 1,000 recoveries, and recoveries surpass new cases
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,177 confirmed cases - plus 19
- 57 probable cases - no change
- 1,234 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 202 active cases - minus 4
- 17 deaths - plus 1
- 1,015 recoveries (82.2% of all cases) plus 25
- 1,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.6% of cases
- 3 institutional outbreaks
- 14 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 3,113 confirmed cases - plus 41
- 150 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,263 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41
- 580 active cases - plus 2
- 51 deaths - plus 1
- 2,632 recoveries (80.6% of all cases) - plus 38
- 2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.2% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
- 27 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Toronto and Peel region will enter Grey-Lockdown level effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020
- All private, indoor gatherings in Red level and Lockdown regions are now limited to 5 people
- Average daily new case rate per 100K in Peel is 178.9 down 4.1%, Toronto is 97.3 down 5.2%; Halton is 58.3 up 1.9%; and province wide 65.7 down 1.6%.
- Regions moving into lock down account for 61.92% of all new cases
- LTC residents account for 50% of all deaths
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 103,912 confirmed cases - plus 1,534
- 12,918 active cases - plus 91
- 87,508 recovered cases - plus 1,429
- 3,486 deaths - plus 14
- 90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
- 46,671 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.3%
- 484 people hospitalized - minus 29
- 147 people in ICU - plus 1
- 89 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,141 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 188 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)
- Canada has options for 76 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and 56 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
- It is anticipated that Covid-19 vaccines will become available within the first 3 months of 2021, if they pass Health Canada's criteria. Provinces will determine how the vaccines are distributed.
- Over the past week the most infectious provinces/territories per capita are: Nunavut, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan
- Over the past week the deadliest provinces/territories per capita are: Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia.
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020.
- 327,245+ confirmed and suspected cases or 879/100K
- 4,110 rolling daily average of new cases
- 54,025+ active cases
- 11,400+ deaths or 31/100K
- 261,820+ recoveries
- 273,220+ resolved cases (83.4% of all cases)
United States
- 12.1 million total cases (20.8% worldwide) or 3,668/100K
- 255,700+ deaths (18.5% worldwide) or 77/100K
- 179,500 rolling daily average of new cases
- 1,470 rolling daily average of daily deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest states per capita are: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin
- Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin
Figures around the World
- 58.1 million cases globally
- At least 1.38 million deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, and Bulgaria
- Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Serbia