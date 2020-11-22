nick-HnWlli4ZZRI-unsplash.jpg

November 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, November 22, 2020 coronavirus update. In Oakville a new death was recorded, but there were more recoveries than new cases. Provincially, Toronto and Peel go into lock down as of midnight as they continue to record plus 60% of all new cases. Ontario's LTC residents account for half of the province's deaths. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,177 confirmed cases - plus 19
  • 57 probable cases - no change
  • 1,234 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
  • 202 active cases - minus 4
  • 17 deaths - plus 1
  • 1,015 recoveries (82.2% of all cases) plus 25
  • 1,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.6% of cases
  • 3 institutional outbreaks
  • 14 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 3,113 confirmed cases - plus 41
  • 150 probable cases - plus 1
  • 3,263 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41
  • 580 active cases - plus 2
  • 51 deaths - plus 1
  • 2,632 recoveries (80.6% of all cases) - plus 38
  • 2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.2% of cases
  • 11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
  • 27 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 103,912 confirmed cases - plus 1,534
  • 12,918 active cases - plus 91
  • 87,508 recovered cases - plus 1,429
  • 3,486 deaths - plus 14
  • 90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
  • 46,671 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.3%
  • 484 people hospitalized - minus 29
  • 147 people in ICU - plus 1
  • 89 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

  • Pfizer submits its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA, beginning the emergency approval process (expected to last about three weeks)
  • Canada has options for 76 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and 56 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. 
  • It is anticipated that Covid-19 vaccines will become available within the first 3 months of 2021, if they pass Health Canada's criteria. Provinces will determine how the vaccines are distributed.
  • Over the past week the most infectious provinces/territories per capita are: Nunavut, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan
  • Over the past week the deadliest provinces/territories per capita are:  Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia. 

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 21, 2020.

  • 327,245+ confirmed and suspected cases or 879/100K
  • 4,110 rolling daily average of new cases
  • 54,025+ active cases 
  • 11,400+ deaths or 31/100K
  • 261,820+ recoveries 
  • 273,220+ resolved cases (83.4% of all cases)

United States

  • 12.1 million total cases (20.8% worldwide) or 3,668/100K
  • 255,700+ deaths (18.5% worldwide) or 77/100K
  • 179,500 rolling daily average of new cases
  • 1,470 rolling daily average of daily deaths 
  • Over the past week the deadliest states per capita are: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin
  • Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin

Figures around the World

  • 58.1 million cases globally
  • At least 1.38 million deaths
  • Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, and Bulgaria
  • Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Serbia