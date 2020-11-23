November 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, November 23, 2020 coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario and 3 new deaths were recorded. Of the 19 deaths recorded by the province 11 of them were LTC residents. Active cases continue to rise in Halton, Ontario and Canada.

Ontario appoints retire General Hillier to new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task-Force.

Canada Revenue Agency starts accepting applications for its new emergency rent subsidy program.

In the US there doesn't seem to be any reprieve from coronavirus as the average of daily new cases and deaths continues to climb.

The world received good news from AstraZeneca that announced that it achieved 90% efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in 1 of the trials.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor private gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people down from 10

Oakville records its highest number of new deaths: 3

87% of acute care beds are occupied, and 75% of ICU beds that are occupied in Halton

Positivity rate between Nov 8 to 14 was 4.4%

The effective reproduction number is .93

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,184 confirmed cases - plus 7

59 probable cases - plus 2

1,243 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

202 active cases - no change

20 deaths - plus 3

1,021 recoveries (82.1% of all cases) plus 6

1,041 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases

3 institutional outbreaks - no change

14 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,154 confirmed cases - plus 41

151 probable cases - plus 1

3,305 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

594 active cases - plus 14

54 deaths - plus 3

2,657 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) - plus 25

2,711 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

28 cases in hospital - no change

9 patients in ICU

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school covid-19 status

Oakville current cases: 18

Oakville classrooms closed: 10

Halton current cases: 46

Halton classrooms closed: 23

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

105,501 confirmed cases - plus 1,589

12,918 active cases - plus 91

88,992 recovered cases - plus 1,484

3,505 deaths - plus 19 - 11 are LTC residents

90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%

37,471 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.6%

507 people hospitalized - plus 23

156 people in ICU - plus 9

92 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,146 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

189 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Astrazeneca announces successful COVID-19 vaccine efficacy AZD1222 of 90% from one trial. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to reach positive results within the past few weeks.

Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for Canadians, businesses, non-profits and charities begins accepting applications today.

Over the past 7 days the most infectious provinces/territories per capita are: Nunavut, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec

Over the past 7 days the deadliest provinces/territories per capita are: Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020.

334,070+ confirmed and suspected cases or 892/100K

4,915 rolling daily average of new cases or 13/100K

54,990+ active cases

11,495+ deaths or 31/100K

267,030+ recoveries

278,525+ resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)

United States

12.4 million total cases (21% worldwide) or 3,743/100K

257,100+ deaths (18.4% worldwide) or 77/100K

171,375 rolling daily average of new cases or 51/100K

1,502 rolling daily average of daily deaths

Over the past week the deadliest states/territories per capita are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Guam, New Mexico, and Montana

Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Minnesota

Figures around the World