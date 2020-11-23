November 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, November 23, 2020 coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario and 3 new deaths were recorded. Of the 19 deaths recorded by the province 11 of them were LTC residents. Active cases continue to rise in Halton, Ontario and Canada.
Ontario appoints retire General Hillier to new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task-Force.
Canada Revenue Agency starts accepting applications for its new emergency rent subsidy program.
In the US there doesn't seem to be any reprieve from coronavirus as the average of daily new cases and deaths continues to climb.
The world received good news from AstraZeneca that announced that it achieved 90% efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in 1 of the trials.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Deputy Premier Chirstine Elliot announces that all indoor private gatherings in Ontario's Red-Control Level, including Halton, are now limited to 5 people down from 10
- Oakville records its highest number of new deaths: 3
- 87% of acute care beds are occupied, and 75% of ICU beds that are occupied in Halton
- Positivity rate between Nov 8 to 14 was 4.4%
- The effective reproduction number is .93
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,184 confirmed cases - plus 7
- 59 probable cases - plus 2
- 1,243 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
- 202 active cases - no change
- 20 deaths - plus 3
- 1,021 recoveries (82.1% of all cases) plus 6
- 1,041 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases
- 3 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 14 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 3,154 confirmed cases - plus 41
- 151 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,305 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
- 594 active cases - plus 14
- 54 deaths - plus 3
- 2,657 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) - plus 25
- 2,711 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82% of cases
- 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
- 28 cases in hospital - no change
- 9 patients in ICU
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton school covid-19 status
- Oakville current cases: 18
- Oakville classrooms closed: 10
- Halton current cases: 46
- Halton classrooms closed: 23
Ontario coronavirus update
- Toronto and Peel region entered Grey-Lockdown level
- Dr. David Williams will stay on as Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health
- General Rick Hillier (retired) to lead Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.
- Effective reproduction number 1.1 down 0.1
- 33.6% of the province's new cases originate in Peel
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 105,501 confirmed cases - plus 1,589
- 12,918 active cases - plus 91
- 88,992 recovered cases - plus 1,484
- 3,505 deaths - plus 19 - 11 are LTC residents
- 90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
- 37,471 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.6%
- 507 people hospitalized - plus 23
- 156 people in ICU - plus 9
- 92 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,146 total outbreaks reported - plus 5
- 189 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Astrazeneca announces successful COVID-19 vaccine efficacy AZD1222 of 90% from one trial. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to reach positive results within the past few weeks.
- Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for Canadians, businesses, non-profits and charities begins accepting applications today.
- Over the past 7 days the most infectious provinces/territories per capita are: Nunavut, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec
- Over the past 7 days the deadliest provinces/territories per capita are: Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020.
- 334,070+ confirmed and suspected cases or 892/100K
- 4,915 rolling daily average of new cases or 13/100K
- 54,990+ active cases
- 11,495+ deaths or 31/100K
- 267,030+ recoveries
- 278,525+ resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)
United States
- 12.4 million total cases (21% worldwide) or 3,743/100K
- 257,100+ deaths (18.4% worldwide) or 77/100K
- 171,375 rolling daily average of new cases or 51/100K
- 1,502 rolling daily average of daily deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest states/territories per capita are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Guam, New Mexico, and Montana
- Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Minnesota
Figures around the World
- 59 million cases globally
- At least 1.39 million deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Belgium, and North Macedonia
- Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Serbia and Andorra