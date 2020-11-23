markus-winkler-mydd4ym1EEc-unsplash.jpg

Markus Winkler on Unsplash

November 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Monday, November 23, 2020 coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario and 3 new deaths were recorded. Of the 19 deaths recorded by the province 11 of them were LTC residents. Active cases continue to rise in Halton, Ontario and Canada. 

Ontario appoints retire General Hillier to new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task-Force. 

Canada Revenue Agency starts accepting applications for its new emergency rent subsidy program.  

In the US there doesn't seem to be any reprieve from coronavirus as the average of daily new cases and deaths continues to climb. 

The world received good news from AstraZeneca that announced that it achieved 90% efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in 1 of the trials.  

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,184 confirmed cases - plus 7
  • 59 probable cases - plus 2
  • 1,243 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
  • 202 active cases - no change
  • 20 deaths - plus 3
  • 1,021 recoveries (82.1% of all cases) plus 6
  • 1,041 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases
  • 3 institutional outbreaks - no change
  • 14 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 3,154 confirmed cases - plus 41
  • 151 probable cases - plus 1
  • 3,305 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
  • 594 active cases - plus 14
  • 54 deaths - plus 3
  • 2,657 recoveries (80.3% of all cases) - plus 25
  • 2,711 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82% of cases
  • 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
  • 28 cases in hospital - no change
  • 9 patients in ICU

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school covid-19  status 

  • Oakville current cases: 18
  • Oakville classrooms closed: 10
  • Halton current cases: 46
  • Halton classrooms closed: 23

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 105,501 confirmed cases - plus 1,589
  • 12,918 active cases - plus 91
  • 88,992 recovered cases - plus 1,484
  • 3,505 deaths - plus 19 - 11 are LTC residents
  • 90,994 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%
  • 37,471 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.6%
  • 507 people hospitalized - plus 23
  • 156 people in ICU - plus 9
  • 92 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 22, 2020.

  • 334,070+ confirmed and suspected cases or 892/100K
  • 4,915 rolling daily average of new cases or 13/100K
  • 54,990+ active cases 
  • 11,495+ deaths or 31/100K
  • 267,030+ recoveries 
  • 278,525+ resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)

United States

  • 12.4 million total cases (21% worldwide) or 3,743/100K
  • 257,100+ deaths (18.4% worldwide) or 77/100K
  • 171,375 rolling daily average of new cases or 51/100K
  • 1,502 rolling daily average of daily deaths 
  • Over the past week the deadliest states/territories per capita are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Guam, New Mexico, and Montana
  • Over the past week the most infectious states per capita are: North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Minnesota

Figures around the World

  • 59 million cases globally
  • At least 1.39 million deaths
  • Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Belgium, and North Macedonia
  • Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Serbia and Andorra