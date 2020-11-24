November 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

M Painchaud
This is the Tuesday, November 24, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton's active cases and hospitalizations are both down. Ontario reports an error in coronavirus reports from the last two days as some regions begin new rapid testing. Canada's case count has risen by more than 100,000 this month.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people
- Oakville reported three new deaths yesterday for the first time
- 4 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from OTMH
- Active cases are down 5% from yesterday; a significant one-day decline
- No classrooms are closed at Thomas A. Blakelock High School despite having at least 8 open cases
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,190 confirmed cases - plus 6
- 59 probable cases - no change
- 1,249 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
- 187 active cases - minus 15
- 20 deaths - no change
- 1,042 recoveries (83.4% of all cases) plus 21
- 1,062 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.0% of cases
- 10 cases in OTMH - minus 4
Status in Halton
- 3,181 confirmed cases - plus 27
- 152 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,333 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28
- 570 active cases - minus 24
- 54 deaths - no change
- 2,709 recoveries (81.2% of all cases) - plus 52
- 2,763 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.8% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
- 23 cases in hospital - minus 5
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton schools COVID-19 status
- 25 active cases in Oakville - plus 7
- 52 active cases in Halton - plus 6
- 22 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Rapid testing begins deployment in certain parts of Ontario today
- An error in case reporting shows yesterday's provincial cases being higher than normal, while today's are lower than average
- Yesterday's positivity rate was an alarming 5.8%, the second-highest ever
- Retired General Rick Hillier will lead Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force
- Dr. David Williams will stay on as Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health for another year, postponing his scheduled retirement
- 33.6% of Ontario's new cases are originating in Peel region
- Today's 270 new cases from schools is the largest daily number since schools resumed in September
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 106,510 confirmed cases - plus 1,009
- 12,917 active cases - minus 87
- 88,992 recovered cases - plus 1,082
- 3,519 deaths - plus 14
- 92,511 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%
- 27,053 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.8%
- 534 people hospitalized - plus 27
- 159 people in ICU - plus 3
- 91 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,153 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 192 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Summary of cases in schools
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 4,170 cases in total - plus 270
- 2,516 student cases - plus 223
- 568 staff cases - plus 47
- 1,086 unidentified cases - no change
- 703 schools (14.6%) with a current reported case - plus 5
- 4 schools closed - plus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canadian cases to date reach 340,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks
- AstraZeneca announces they successful COVID-19 vaccine efficacy AZD1222 of 90% from one trial (this is the third COVID-19 vaccine to reach positive results this month)
- The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for Canadians, businesses, non-profits and charities begins accepting applications today
- US cases are up 50% in the last two weeks
- Global deaths surpass 1.4 million, averaging nearly 10,000 per day
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 23, 2020.
- 340,388 confirmed and suspected cases
- 56,229 active cases
- 11,592 deaths
- 271,937 recoveries
- 283,529 resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)
United States
- 12.6 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)
- 258,500+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks
- Over the past week the deadliest states/territories per capita are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Guam, New Mexico, and Montana
Figures around the World
- 59.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.4 million deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Belgium, and North Macedonia
- Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Serbia and Andorra