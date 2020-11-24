November 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville harbour Lighthouse - Fal Oakville harbour Lighthouse - Fal

This is the Tuesday, November 24, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton's active cases and hospitalizations are both down. Ontario reports an error in coronavirus reports from the last two days as some regions begin new rapid testing. Canada's case count has risen by more than 100,000 this month.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people

Oakville reported three new deaths yesterday for the first time

4 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from OTMH

Active cases are down 5% from yesterday; a significant one-day decline

No classrooms are closed at Thomas A. Blakelock High School despite having at least 8 open cases

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,190 confirmed cases - plus 6

59 probable cases - no change

1,249 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

187 active cases - minus 15

20 deaths - no change

1,042 recoveries (83.4% of all cases) plus 21

1,062 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.0% of cases

10 cases in OTMH - minus 4

Status in Halton

3,181 confirmed cases - plus 27

152 probable cases - plus 1

3,333 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28

570 active cases - minus 24

54 deaths - no change

2,709 recoveries (81.2% of all cases) - plus 52

2,763 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.8% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

23 cases in hospital - minus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status

25 active cases in Oakville - plus 7

52 active cases in Halton - plus 6

22 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

106,510 confirmed cases - plus 1,009

12,917 active cases - minus 87

88,992 recovered cases - plus 1,082

3,519 deaths - plus 14

92,511 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.8%

27,053 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.8%

534 people hospitalized - plus 27

159 people in ICU - plus 3

91 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,153 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

192 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

4,170 cases in total - plus 270

2,516 student cases - plus 223

568 staff cases - plus 47

1,086 unidentified cases - no change

703 schools (14.6%) with a current reported case - plus 5

4 schools closed - plus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canadian cases to date reach 340,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks

AstraZeneca announces they successful COVID-19 vaccine efficacy AZD1222 of 90% from one trial (this is the third COVID-19 vaccine to reach positive results this month)

The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for Canadians, businesses, non-profits and charities begins accepting applications today

US cases are up 50% in the last two weeks

Global deaths surpass 1.4 million, averaging nearly 10,000 per day

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 23, 2020.

340,388 confirmed and suspected cases

56,229 active cases

11,592 deaths

271,937 recoveries

283,529 resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)

United States

12.6 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)

258,500+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks

Over the past week the deadliest states/territories per capita are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Guam, New Mexico, and Montana

Figures around the World