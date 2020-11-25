November 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, November 25, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton warns that a defect in case reporting could add inflated numbers to tomorrow's update. Premier Ford announces guidelines for safely celebrating the holidays while he comes under scrutiny from today's report from the Auditor General. Global cases now total more than 60 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 24, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,196 confirmed cases - plus 6

60 probable cases - plus 1

1,256 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

165 active cases - minus 22

21 deaths - plus 1

1,070 recoveries (85.2% of all cases) plus 28

1,091 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases

12 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

3,213 confirmed cases - plus 34

152 probable cases - plus 1

3,368 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

521 active cases - minus 49

58 deaths - plus 4

2,789 recoveries (82.8% of all cases) - plus 80

2,847 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.5% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

29 cases in hospital - plus 6

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status

24 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

49 active cases in Halton - minus 3

21 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 25, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

107,883 confirmed cases - plus 1,373

12,779 active cases - minus 138

91,550 recovered cases - plus 1,476

3,554 deaths - plus 35

95,104 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.1%

36,076 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%

523 people hospitalized - minus 11

159 people in ICU - no change

106 people on ventilators - plus 15

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,163 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

198 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

4,269 cases in total - plus 162

2,609 student cases - plus 138

573 staff cases - plus 24

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

688 schools (14.3%) with a current reported case - minus 24

4 schools closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 24, 2020.

345,280 confirmed and suspected cases

56,882 active cases - plus 653

11,689 deaths - plus 97

276,056 recoveries

287,745 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)

United States

12.75 million total cases (21.2% worldwide)

261,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks

The deadliest states per capita this week are South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming

North Dakota also now has 9,900 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning nearly 10% of the state has or has had the virus (and those are only confirmed cases)

Figures around the World