November 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, November 25, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton warns that a defect in case reporting could add inflated numbers to tomorrow's update. Premier Ford announces guidelines for safely celebrating the holidays while he comes under scrutiny from today's report from the Auditor General. Global cases now total more than 60 million.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Halton have gone down 35% in the last week, including 80 recoveries just today
- Halton warns that a defect in case reporting could add inflated case numbers to tomorrow's update
- Guidelines for celebrating the holidays are issued by Ontario's government, though its unconfirmed what level restrictions will apply to Oakville and Halton (the Red level guidelines are currently in effect until Sunday, December 13, 2020)
- Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people
- No classrooms are closed at Thomas A. Blakelock High School despite having at least 8 open cases
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 24, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,196 confirmed cases - plus 6
- 60 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,256 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 165 active cases - minus 22
- 21 deaths - plus 1
- 1,070 recoveries (85.2% of all cases) plus 28
- 1,091 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases
- 12 cases in OTMH - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 3,213 confirmed cases - plus 34
- 152 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,368 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35
- 521 active cases - minus 49
- 58 deaths - plus 4
- 2,789 recoveries (82.8% of all cases) - plus 80
- 2,847 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.5% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
- 29 cases in hospital - plus 6
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton schools COVID-19 status
- 24 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 49 active cases in Halton - minus 3
- 21 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's auditor general Bonnie Lysyk issues a scathing 231-report of provincial COVID-19 management, finding Premier Ford suppressed Dr. David Williams' authority as Chief Medical Officer
- The province reports 35 new deaths, the most since the second wave began in mid-September
- Premier Ford announces guidelines for celebrating the holidays in Ontario
- More than 30% of Ontario's new cases have originated in Peel region every day for over a week
- Rapid testing has begun in certain parts of Ontario
- 15 more patients are admitted to ICUs, a 17% increase
- Regular daily testing in Ontario is still tens of thousands per day behind target; today's testing was less than 50% of the goal
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 25, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 107,883 confirmed cases - plus 1,373
- 12,779 active cases - minus 138
- 91,550 recovered cases - plus 1,476
- 3,554 deaths - plus 35
- 95,104 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.1%
- 36,076 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
- 523 people hospitalized - minus 11
- 159 people in ICU - no change
- 106 people on ventilators - plus 15
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,163 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 198 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6
Summary of cases in schools
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 4,269 cases in total - plus 162
- 2,609 student cases - plus 138
- 573 staff cases - plus 24
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 688 schools (14.3%) with a current reported case - minus 24
- 4 schools closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canadian cases to date reach 345,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks
- Dr. Theresa Tam tells Canadians nationwide to "only go out for essentials"
- AstraZeneca announces they successful COVID-19 vaccine efficacy AZD1222 of 90% from one trial (this is the third COVID-19 vaccine to reach positive results this month)
- The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for Canadians, businesses, non-profits and charities is now accepting applications
- US cases are up 50% in the last two weeks
- Global cases are now above 60 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 24, 2020.
- 345,280 confirmed and suspected cases
- 56,882 active cases - plus 653
- 11,689 deaths - plus 97
- 276,056 recoveries
- 287,745 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)
United States
- 12.75 million total cases (21.2% worldwide)
- 261,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks
- The deadliest states per capita this week are South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming
- North Dakota also now has 9,900 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning nearly 10% of the state has or has had the virus (and those are only confirmed cases)
Figures around the World
- 60.15 million cases globally
- At least 1.41 million deaths
- Over the past week the deadliest countries per capita are: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Belgium, and North Macedonia
- Over the past week the most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Serbia and Andorra