November 26, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Cases in town are up over 25% this week and Oakville reports its first two deaths of COVID-19 this month.

While active outbreaks are down in Halton, two new ones have opened in Oakville, both at long-term care homes: the first at Northridge-Oakville's Post House, and the second at West Oak Village's Howell House and Chalmers House.

Halton Region's vaccination program reached an incredible milestone this week: regional health has administered over 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Active cases and hospitalizations are rising in most parts of Ontario and Canada-wide. Globally, cumulative confirmed cases have surpassed 635 million. More than 6.6 million people have died.

Cumulative cases in Ontario reached a grim pandemic milestone last week: over 1.5 million cases have now been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. While some of those counted cases are reinfections, this doesn't include the estimated hundreds of thousands of uncounted cases from the last three years.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

All differences in statistics are based on changes in amounts from the previous week.

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

53 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (13 more than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (1 fewer than last week)

2 new deaths (2 more than last week)

5 active outbreaks in Oakville - plus 2

Halton COVID-19 Update:

130 new cases of COVID-19 (15 fewer than last week)

7 people were hospitalized (1 fewer than last week)

4 new deaths (same as last week)

11 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.50 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

27% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.51 million cases in Ontario to date

15,176 deaths to date - plus 89

1,166 people are in hospital with COVID-19 - minus 124

There are 130 people in ICU - plus 11

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.91% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.04%)

83.28% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.04%)

51.90% of people have received a third dose (+0.11%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.35 million cases of COVID-19

There are 443,800 active cases in Canada (+6,000 this week)

4,925 people are currently in hospital (-48 this week)

There are 47,138 deaths to date (+214 this week)

82.83% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.03%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 98.48 million cases; over 1.07 million have died

636.44 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.60 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

