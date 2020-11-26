November 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams
This is the Thursday, November 26, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton region adds 36 new cases today and 65 new, unreported cases missed due to a reporting error. Dr. David Williams warns of new modelling for the province of Ontario with cases possibly quadrupling in the next month. Canadian cases reach 350,000.
In a scary new statistic, over a quarter of US states now report over 5% of their populations have or have had contracted COVID-19.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- While Halton adds 101 new cases to the total today, only 36 of them are new today (the others are unreported cases from the last ten days that had been unreported)
- 86 active cases as added today (though 40 are unreported from the past week) after yesterday's dip of 49 cases
- Guidelines for celebrating the holidays are issued by Ontario's government, though its unconfirmed what level restrictions will apply to Oakville and Halton (the Red level guidelines are currently in effect until Sunday, December 13, 2020)
- Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 25, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,240 confirmed cases - plus 44
- 60 probable cases - no change
- 1,300 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44
- 203 active cases - plus 38
- 21 deaths - no change
- 1,076 recoveries (85.2% of all cases) - plus 6
- 1,097 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases
- 14 cases in OTMH - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 3,313 confirmed cases - plus 97
- 156 probable cases - plus 4
- 3,469 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101
- 607 active cases - plus 86
- 60 deaths - plus 2
- 2,802 recoveries (82.8% of all cases) - plus 13
- 2,862 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.5% of cases
- 11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
- 28 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton schools COVID-19 status
- 24 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 49 active cases in Halton - minus 3
- 21 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- New modelling from Dr. David Williams warns that Ontario could reach 4,000-9,000 new daily cases by the end of December
- Ontario's auditor general Bonnie Lysyk issues a scathing 231-report of provincial COVID-19 management, finding Premier Ford suppressed Dr. David Williams' authority as Chief Medical Officer
- More than 30% of Ontario's new cases have originated in Peel region every day for over a week
- Premier Ford announces guidelines for celebrating the holidays in Ontario
- Rapid testing has begun in certain parts of Ontario
- Regular daily testing in Ontario is still tens of thousands per day behind target; today's testing was less than 60% of the goal
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 26, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 109,361 confirmed cases - plus 1,478
- 12,871 active cases - plus 92
- 92,915 recovered cases - plus 1,365
- 3,575 deaths - plus 21
- 96,490 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- 47,576 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%
- 556 people hospitalized - plus 33
- 151 people in ICU - minus 8
- 105 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,172 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 199 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of cases in schools
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 4,349 cases in total - plus 88
- 2,676 student cases - plus 70
- 589 staff cases - plus 18
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 679 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - minus 24
- 4 schools closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canadian cases to date reach 350,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks and an average of 5,000 new cases per day
- New Brunswick pulls out of the "Atlantic Bubble", effective midnight tonight
- Dr. Theresa Tam tells Canadians nationwide to "only go out for essentials"
- 13 US states report more than 5% of their populations have contracted the virus to date
- Global cases are now above 60 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 25, 2020.
- 350,806 confirmed and suspected cases
- 58,122 active cases - plus 1,240
- 11,773 deaths - plus 84
- 279,826 recoveries
- 291,599 resolved cases (83.1% of all cases)
United States
- 12.9 million total cases (21.2% worldwide)
- 263,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks
- North Dakota now has 10,032 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus
- 13 different states have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.8% of the total population)
Figures around the World
- 60.75 million cases globally
- At least 1.42 million deaths
- Countries currently leading deaths per capita are Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Bulgaria
- The countries leading total new infections (this week) are the United States, India, Brazil, Italy and Russia