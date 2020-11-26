November 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams

This is the Thursday, November 26, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton region adds 36 new cases today and 65 new, unreported cases missed due to a reporting error. Dr. David Williams warns of new modelling for the province of Ontario with cases possibly quadrupling in the next month. Canadian cases reach 350,000.

In a scary new statistic, over a quarter of US states now report over 5% of their populations have or have had contracted COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 25, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,240 confirmed cases - plus 44

60 probable cases - no change

1,300 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

203 active cases - plus 38

21 deaths - no change

1,076 recoveries (85.2% of all cases) - plus 6

1,097 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases

14 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

3,313 confirmed cases - plus 97

156 probable cases - plus 4

3,469 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101

607 active cases - plus 86

60 deaths - plus 2

2,802 recoveries (82.8% of all cases) - plus 13

2,862 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.5% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

28 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status

24 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

49 active cases in Halton - minus 3

21 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 26, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

109,361 confirmed cases - plus 1,478

12,871 active cases - plus 92

92,915 recovered cases - plus 1,365

3,575 deaths - plus 21

96,490 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

47,576 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%

556 people hospitalized - plus 33

151 people in ICU - minus 8

105 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,172 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

199 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

4,349 cases in total - plus 88

2,676 student cases - plus 70

589 staff cases - plus 18

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

679 schools (14.1%) with a current reported case - minus 24

4 schools closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canadian cases to date reach 350,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks and an average of 5,000 new cases per day

New Brunswick pulls out of the "Atlantic Bubble", effective midnight tonight

Dr. Theresa Tam tells Canadians nationwide to "only go out for essentials"

13 US states report more than 5% of their populations have contracted the virus to date

Global cases are now above 60 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 25, 2020.

350,806 confirmed and suspected cases

58,122 active cases - plus 1,240

11,773 deaths - plus 84

279,826 recoveries

291,599 resolved cases (83.1% of all cases)

United States

12.9 million total cases (21.2% worldwide)

263,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

New daily cases are up 50% in the last two weeks

North Dakota now has 10,032 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus

13 different states have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.8% of the total population)

Figures around the World