November 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, November 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton region reports its first day of more than 100 new cases. New daily cases in both Ontario and across Canada set new records by a wide margin.

In a scary new statistic, 30% of US states now report over 5% of their populations have or have had contracted COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,273 confirmed cases - plus 33

60 probable cases - no change

1,333 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33

232 active cases - plus 29

21 deaths - no change

1,080 recoveries (81.0% of all cases) - plus 4

1,101 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.6% of cases

13 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

3,415 confirmed cases - plus 102

155 probable cases - minus 1

3,570 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101

689 active cases - plus 82

60 deaths - plus 2

2,821 recoveries (79.0% of all cases) - plus 19

2,882 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.7% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

31 cases in hospital - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status

18 active cases in Oakville - minus 6

43 active cases in Halton - minus 6

22 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

111,216 confirmed cases - plus 1,855

13,255 active cases - plus 384

94,366 recovered cases - plus 1,451

3,595 deaths - plus 20

97,961 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%

58,037 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%

541 people hospitalized - minus 15

151 people in ICU - no change

101 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,181 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

204 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

4,470 cases in total - plus 122

2,769 student cases - plus 99

614 staff cases - plus 23

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

671 schools (14%) with a current reported case - minus 8

6 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020.

356,926 confirmed and suspected cases

59,215 active cases - plus 1,093

11,874 deaths - plus 101

284,145 recoveries

296,019 resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)

United States

13 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)

264,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

New daily cases are slowing after a monthlong 200% spike

North Dakota now has 10,135 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus

15 different states have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.8% of the total population)

Figures around the World