November 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

coronavirus_2019
This is the Friday, November 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton region reports its first day of more than 100 new cases. New daily cases in both Ontario and across Canada set new records by a wide margin.
In a scary new statistic, 30% of US states now report over 5% of their populations have or have had contracted COVID-19.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- After an inflated number of new cases yesterday from a counting error, Halton reports its actual first day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, including 82 new active cases
- Guidelines for celebrating the holidays are issued by Ontario's government, though its unconfirmed what level restrictions will apply to Oakville and Halton (the Red level guidelines are currently in effect until Sunday, December 13, 2020)
- Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people
- Active cases in Oakville schools are down 25% today
- Joseph Brant Hospital goes from 4 to 9 COVID-19 patients in one day
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,273 confirmed cases - plus 33
- 60 probable cases - no change
- 1,333 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
- 232 active cases - plus 29
- 21 deaths - no change
- 1,080 recoveries (81.0% of all cases) - plus 4
- 1,101 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.6% of cases
- 13 cases in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 3,415 confirmed cases - plus 102
- 155 probable cases - minus 1
- 3,570 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101
- 689 active cases - plus 82
- 60 deaths - plus 2
- 2,821 recoveries (79.0% of all cases) - plus 19
- 2,882 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.7% of cases
- 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
- 31 cases in hospital - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton schools COVID-19 status
- 18 active cases in Oakville - minus 6
- 43 active cases in Halton - minus 6
- 22 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province's 1,855 new cases and 58,000 tests are both records for Ontario
- General Rick Hillier, who is leading the provincial vaccine rollout task force, says Ontario will have its vaccine distribution systems ready by December 31, 2020
- New modelling from Dr. David Williams warns that Ontario could reach 4,000-9,000 new daily cases by the end of December
- Peel region now leads daily cases for all regions in Canada; also leads cases per capita in Ontario by a wide margin
- Rapid testing has begun in certain parts of Ontario
- Premier Ford announces guidelines for celebrating the holidays in Ontario
- Hospital and ventilator patients are both down this week
- Active institutional outbreaks in Ontario surpass 200
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 111,216 confirmed cases - plus 1,855
- 13,255 active cases - plus 384
- 94,366 recovered cases - plus 1,451
- 3,595 deaths - plus 20
- 97,961 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
- 58,037 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
- 541 people hospitalized - minus 15
- 151 people in ICU - no change
- 101 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,181 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 204 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of cases in schools
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 4,470 cases in total - plus 122
- 2,769 student cases - plus 99
- 614 staff cases - plus 23
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 671 schools (14%) with a current reported case - minus 8
- 6 schools closed - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taps NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead national vaccine rollout, hoping to immunize all of Canada by September 2021
- Canadian cases set a new daily record of over 6,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks and an average of 5,000 new cases per day
- New Brunswick has left the "Atlantic Bubble", effective midnight today
- Dr. Theresa Tam tells Canadians nationwide to "only go out for essentials"
- 15 US states report more than 5% of their populations have contracted the virus to date
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020.
- 356,926 confirmed and suspected cases
- 59,215 active cases - plus 1,093
- 11,874 deaths - plus 101
- 284,145 recoveries
- 296,019 resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)
United States
- 13 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)
- 264,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
- New daily cases are slowing after a monthlong 200% spike
- North Dakota now has 10,135 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus
- 15 different states have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.8% of the total population)
Figures around the World
- 61.35 million cases globally
- At least 1.44 million deaths
- Countries currently leading deaths per capita are Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Bulgaria
- The countries leading total new infections (this week) are the United States, India, Brazil, Italy and Russia