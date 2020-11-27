November 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Friday, November 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton region reports its first day of more than 100 new cases. New daily cases in both Ontario and across Canada set new records by a wide margin.

In a scary new statistic, 30% of US states now report over 5% of their populations have or have had contracted COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,273 confirmed cases - plus 33
  • 60 probable cases - no change
  • 1,333 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
  • 232 active cases - plus 29
  • 21 deaths - no change
  • 1,080 recoveries (81.0% of all cases) - plus 4
  • 1,101 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.6% of cases
  • 13 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

  • 3,415 confirmed cases - plus 102
  • 155 probable cases - minus 1
  • 3,570 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101
  • 689 active cases - plus 82
  • 60 deaths - plus 2
  • 2,821 recoveries (79.0% of all cases) - plus 19
  • 2,882 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.7% of cases
  • 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
  • 31 cases in hospital - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status 

  • 18 active cases in Oakville - minus 6
  • 43 active cases in Halton - minus 6
  • 22 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 111,216 confirmed cases - plus 1,855
  • 13,255 active cases - plus 384
  • 94,366 recovered cases - plus 1,451
  • 3,595 deaths - plus 20
  • 97,961 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
  • 58,037 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
  • 541 people hospitalized - minus 15
  • 151 people in ICU - no change
  • 101 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

  • 4,470 cases in total - plus 122
  • 2,769 student cases - plus 99
  • 614 staff cases - plus 23
  • 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
  • 671 schools (14%) with a current reported case - minus 8
  • 6 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 26, 2020.

  • 356,926 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 59,215 active cases - plus 1,093
  • 11,874 deaths - plus 101
  • 284,145 recoveries
  • 296,019 resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)

United States

  • 13 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)
  • 264,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
  • New daily cases are slowing after a monthlong 200% spike
  • North Dakota now has 10,135 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus
  • 15 different states have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.8% of the total population)

Figures around the World

  • 61.35 million cases globally
  • At least 1.44 million deaths
  • Countries currently leading deaths per capita are Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Bulgaria
  • The countries leading total new infections (this week) are the United States, India, Brazil, Italy and Russia