November 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, November 28, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths of COVID-19 from Long-Term Care home outbreaks. Halton has finished adding new cases after an error was reported. Ontario and Canadian active cases continue growing exponentially as both the province and country prepare teams for vaccine rollouts.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports two more deaths of COVID-19 from Long-Term Care home outbreaks, bringing the total to 18

After an inflated number of new cases the last two days from a counting error, Halton is now up to date on all current cases (including an 18% jump in active cases this week)

Guidelines for celebrating the holidays are issued by Ontario's government, though its unconfirmed what level restrictions will apply to Oakville and Halton (the Red level guidelines are currently in effect until Sunday, December 13, 2020)

Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people

Active cases in Oakville schools are down 25% since Thursday

3 institutional outbreaks have ended in Halton this week

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,281 confirmed cases - plus 8

60 probable cases - no change

1,341 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

235 active cases - plus 3

23 deaths - plus 2

1,083 recoveries (80.7% of all cases) - plus 3

1,106 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases

11 cases in OTMH - minus 2

Status in Halton

3,442 confirmed cases - plus 27

156 probable cases - plus 1

3,598 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28

707 active cases - plus 18

62 deaths - plus 2

2,829 recoveries (78.6% of all cases) - plus 8

2,891 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.3% of cases

8 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 2

31 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton schools COVID-19 status

18 active cases in Oakville - minus 6

43 active cases in Halton - minus 6

22 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 28, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

113,038 confirmed cases - plus 1,822

13,538 active cases - plus 283

95,876 recovered cases - plus 1,510

3,595 deaths - plus 20

99,471 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

55,086 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.4%

595 people hospitalized - plus 54

155 people in ICU - plus 4

99 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,191 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

207 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of cases in schools

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are the latest as of Friday, November 28, 2020.

4,470 cases in total - plus 122

2,769 student cases - plus 99

614 staff cases - plus 23

1,087 unidentified cases - no change

671 schools (14%) with a current reported case - minus 8

6 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020.

362,861 confirmed and suspected cases

60,660 active cases - plus 1,445

11,970 deaths - plus 96

289,518 recoveries

301,488 resolved cases (83.0% of all cases)

United States

13.2 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)

265,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

The USA has its first day of more than 200,000 new cases

North Dakota now has 10,228 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus

17 different states, or one third of all states, have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.85% of the total population)

Figures around the World