November 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, November 28, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths of COVID-19 from Long-Term Care home outbreaks. Halton has finished adding new cases after an error was reported. Ontario and Canadian active cases continue growing exponentially as both the province and country prepare teams for vaccine rollouts.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports two more deaths of COVID-19 from Long-Term Care home outbreaks, bringing the total to 18
- After an inflated number of new cases the last two days from a counting error, Halton is now up to date on all current cases (including an 18% jump in active cases this week)
- Guidelines for celebrating the holidays are issued by Ontario's government, though its unconfirmed what level restrictions will apply to Oakville and Halton (the Red level guidelines are currently in effect until Sunday, December 13, 2020)
- Private indoor gatherings in Halton are now limited to 5 people
- Active cases in Oakville schools are down 25% since Thursday
- 3 institutional outbreaks have ended in Halton this week
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,281 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 60 probable cases - no change
- 1,341 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 235 active cases - plus 3
- 23 deaths - plus 2
- 1,083 recoveries (80.7% of all cases) - plus 3
- 1,106 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases
- 11 cases in OTMH - minus 2
Status in Halton
- 3,442 confirmed cases - plus 27
- 156 probable cases - plus 1
- 3,598 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28
- 707 active cases - plus 18
- 62 deaths - plus 2
- 2,829 recoveries (78.6% of all cases) - plus 8
- 2,891 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.3% of cases
- 8 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 2
- 31 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton schools COVID-19 status
- 18 active cases in Oakville - minus 6
- 43 active cases in Halton - minus 6
- 22 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario has its second day with over 1,800 new cases
- General Rick Hillier, who is leading the provincial vaccine rollout task force, says Ontario will have its vaccine distribution systems ready by December 31, 2020
- The seven-day average of new daily cases is up to 1,523 - Ontario's highest number yet and double the average from five weeks ago
- New modelling from Dr. David Williams warns that Ontario could reach 4,000-9,000 new daily cases by the end of December
- Peel region now leads daily cases for all regions in Canada; also leads cases per capita in Ontario by a wide margin
- Premier Ford announces guidelines for celebrating the holidays in Ontario
- Ventilator patients are down this week, but Ontario reports 54 new hospitalizations just today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 28, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 113,038 confirmed cases - plus 1,822
- 13,538 active cases - plus 283
- 95,876 recovered cases - plus 1,510
- 3,595 deaths - plus 20
- 99,471 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 55,086 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.4%
- 595 people hospitalized - plus 54
- 155 people in ICU - plus 4
- 99 people on ventilators - minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,191 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 207 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Summary of cases in schools
Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are the latest as of Friday, November 28, 2020.
- 4,470 cases in total - plus 122
- 2,769 student cases - plus 99
- 614 staff cases - plus 23
- 1,087 unidentified cases - no change
- 671 schools (14%) with a current reported case - minus 8
- 6 schools closed - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canadian resolved cases (recoveries+deaths) reach 300,000
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taps NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead national vaccine rollout, hoping to immunize all of Canada by September 2021
- Canadian cases set a new daily record of over 6,000, including 100,000 new cases in just the last three weeks
- New Brunswick has left the "Atlantic Bubble", effective midnight today
- Dr. Theresa Tam tells Canadians nationwide to "only go out for essentials"
- 17 US states report more than 5% of their populations have contracted the virus to date
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020.
- 362,861 confirmed and suspected cases
- 60,660 active cases - plus 1,445
- 11,970 deaths - plus 96
- 289,518 recoveries
- 301,488 resolved cases (83.0% of all cases)
United States
- 13.2 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)
- 265,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
- The USA has its first day of more than 200,000 new cases
- North Dakota now has 10,228 cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, meaning more than 10% of the state has or has had the coronavirus
- 17 different states, or one third of all states, have had over 5% of their total population infected with the virus (Ontario is currently at 0.85% of the total population)
Figures around the World
- 62 million cases globally
- At least 1.44 million deaths
- Countries currently leading deaths per capita are Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Bulgaria
- The countries leading total new infections (this week) are the United States, India, Brazil, Italy and Russia