November 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, November 29, 2020 coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario. New cases surpasses recoveries; there was a newly recorded death in town; and 2 new people were admitted to OTMH. Over the past week, Halton's weekly rate of new cases is down 6%, and the province's Effective Reproduction Number drops below one.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton's weekly rate of confirmed cases per 100K is 51.5 which is down 6% from the previous week.

Halton's new cases per 100K recorded today is 5.65 and 30 days ago was 4.3 and 60 days ago it was 2.74.

Outbreak at Joseph Brant Hospital was declared on November 19, 2020, and West Oak Village LTC declared an outbreak in one unit but on November 22, 2020 but no cases have been reported.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,285 confirmed cases - plus 4

63 probable cases - plus 3

1,348 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

237 active cases - plus 2

24 deaths - plus 1

1,087 recoveries (80.6% of all cases) - plus 4

1,111 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.4% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks

13 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

3,469 confirmed cases - plus 27

161 probable cases - plus 5

3,630 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32

722 active cases - plus 15

63 deaths - plus 1

2,845 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 16

2,908 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80.1% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

33 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Effective Reproduction Number drops to .98 (number of people who will be infected by another person)

Resolved cases surpasses 100,000 (recovered + deaths) and recoveries surpasses 1,400.

Seven of the 24 recorded deaths were residents of LTC

Ontario's weekly rate of confirmed cases per 100K is 67.9 which is up 4.3% from the previous week, and Peel's is 186.6 up 9.3% making it the hardest hit region in Ontario.

Ontario's cumulative total of cases is 841 per 100K, and deaths is 27 per 100K.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

114,746 confirmed cases - plus 1,708

13,538 active cases - plus 241

97,319 recovered cases - plus 1,443

3,648 deaths - plus 24

100,967 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

53,959 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%

586 people hospitalized - minus 9

155 people in ICU - no change

99 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,197 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

208 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Canada coronavirus update

Manitoba over the past week was Canada's deadliest province per capita

Alberta over the past week was Canada's most infectious province per capita

Canada' daily average of new cases over the past week 5,585 or 15.1 per 100K.

Canada's daily average of deaths over the past week is 81.4 or 0.2 per 100K

Canada's total cases per 100K is 984

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 28, 2020.

367,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

61,900+ active cases

12,000+ deaths - plus 96

293,240+ recoveries

305,240 resolved cases (82.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

13.3 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)

265,900+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

US's daily average of new cases is 162,680 or 49 per 100K

US's daily average of new deaths is 1,455 or 0.4 per 100K

North Dakota is most infectious state over the past week

South Dakota is the deadliest state over the past week

World coronavirus update