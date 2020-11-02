November 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 1st coronavirus update. For the first time Halton accounts for a greater percentage of new cases in the province in comparison to its population, and the same is true for Oakville. However, there was a decrease in hospitalizations. Ontario and Canada continue to experience a steady increase in active cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton accounts for 5.59% of all new cases in the province but 4% of the population.

Oakville accounts for 43.4% of all new cases in Halton

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 1, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

776 confirmed cases - plus 23

51 probable cases - no change

827 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

11 active cases - plus 16

6 deaths - no change

710 recoveries (87.4% of all cases) - plus 7

716 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

3 institutional outbreaks - no change

1 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

2,123 confirmed plus 53

132 probable - no change

2,255 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 53

247 active cases - plus 18

36 deaths - plus 1

1,972 recoveries (88% of all cases) - plus 34

2,008 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.6% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - no change

8 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases in Oakville

25 confirmed cases in Halton

20 classrooms closed in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario has 8,000 plus active cases for the first time

Regions in modified Stage 2 account for 729 of the 948 of new cases or 76.9%

One school is closed

Ontario to mandate that LTC residents receive 4 hours of care per day.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 1, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

77,655 confirmed cases - plus 948

8,096 active cases

66,407 recovered cases - plus 826

3,152 deaths - plus 7

69,559 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%

27,908 completed tests yesterday

328 people hospitalized - minus 23

75 people in ICU - plus 3

45 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

985 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

144 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of yesterday, Friday, October 30th.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,230 cases in total - plus 71

1,238 student cases - plus 41

295 staff cases - plus 8

697 unidentified cases - plus 8

558 schools with a current reported case - plus 1

1 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

430 confirmed cases - plus 6

92 centres closed - no change

392 homes closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Bill C-9, An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act is announced

Extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy until June 2021

Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy for direct and easy-to-access rent and mortgage interest support to tenants and property owners until June 2021, along with the addition of Lock Down Support for business

Over the past week Canada is averaging per day 2,950 plus new cases and 33 deaths.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 1, 2020.

239,069 confirmed and suspected cases

29,308 active cases

10,202 deaths

199,501 recoveries

209,703 resolved cases (87.7% of all cases)

Figures around the World

46.8 million cases globally

At least 1.2 million deaths

Czech Republic has highest number of death per capita in the world over the past week followed by Belgium

United States