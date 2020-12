November 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, November 30, 2020 coronavirus update for Oakville, Ontario. 88% of the region's acute as well as ICU beds are occupied. Our reproduction rate is 1.1 which is above the province's .98 which is dropping. There were no new death's to report in Oakville.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

88% of acute care bed and ICU beds are currently being occupied in Halton's hospitals

Effective reproduction number in Halton is 1.1

Halton is responsible for 2.6% of all new cases, and 4% of the province's population

Halton's completed cases (deaths+recoveries) drops below 80%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 27, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,296 confirmed cases - plus 11

66 probable cases - plus 3

1,362 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

247 active cases - plus 10

24 deaths - no change

1,091 recoveries (80.1% of all cases) - plus 4

1,115 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.8% of cases

5 outbreaks (1 school, 4 institutions)

14 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

3,510 confirmed cases - plus 41

167 probable cases - plus 6

3,677 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 47

752 active cases - plus 30

65 deaths - plus 2

2,860 recoveries (77.7% of all cases) - plus 15

2,925 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.5% of cases

11 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

34 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

Oakville

Closed classrooms: 9

Cases: 13

Halton

Closed classrooms: 22

Cases: 26

Ontario coronavirus update

Effective reproduction number is .98 down 0.3

Hospitalizations surpass 600, and people on ventilators surpasses 100

Regions in grey level lockdown account for 52.2% of all new cases

4 schools and 14 child care centres are currently closed

Daily average new cases per 100K is 11.5

Daily average deaths per 100K is 0.2

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

116,492 confirmed cases - plus 1,746

14,197 active cases - plus 418

98,639 recovered cases - plus 1,320

3,656 deaths - plus 8 (2 are LTC residents)

102,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

39,406 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.6%

618 people hospitalized - plus 32

168 people in ICU - plus 12

108 people on ventilators - plus 17

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,206 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

213 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of School and Child Care

Currently there are 670 schools with confirmed cases, and 4 school are closed

Currently there are 133 child care centres with confirmed cases, and 14 centres are closed (no total is given for home closures)

School status (cumulative)

4,573 confirmed cases - plus 102

2,855 student cases - plus 86

630 staff cases - plus 15

1088 unidentified cases - plus 1

Child care centres status (cumulative)

762 confirmed cases - plus 14

421 child confirmed cases - plus 12

341 staff confirmed cases - plus 2

Canada coronavirus update

Total number of cases per 100K is 999

Daily new cases per 100K is 15.3

Total deaths per 100K is 32

Daily new death per 100K is 0.2

Manitoba is the deadliest province per capita over the past 7 days

Alberta is the most infectious province per capita over the past 7 days

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 29, 2020.

373,365+ confirmed and suspected cases

64,400+ active cases

12,060+ deaths

296,905+ recoveries

308,965+ resolved cases (82.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

13.4 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)

266,750+ deaths (18.2% worldwide)

US's daily average of new cases is 162,000 or 48.8 per 100K

US's daily average of new deaths is 1,450 or 0.4 per 100K

North Dakota is most infectious state over the past week

South Dakota is the deadliest state over the past week

Reuter's announces 2 COVID-19 vaccines will likely be released in the US by the end of December.

World coronavirus update