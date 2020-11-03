November 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand An assessment centre in Toronto, Ontario

This is the November 3rd coronavirus update. Town of Oakville, Halton Region and Ontario all have their highest single days of new cases of COVID-19. The province announces a new colour-coded system for opening and closing businesses. Case rise in America amidst today's record-setting election.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

812 confirmed cases - plus 36

51 probable cases - no change

863 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

131 active cases - plus 20

6 deaths - no change

726 recoveries (84.1% of all cases) - plus 16

732 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.8% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - plus 1

1 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,192 confirmed - plus 69

130 probable - minus 2

2,322 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67

283 active cases - plus 36

36 deaths - no change

2,003 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 31

2,039 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.8% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - plus 1

12 cases in hospital - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

23 confirmed cases in Oakville

44 confirmed cases in Halton

22 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

78,705 confirmed cases - plus 1,050

8,295 active cases - plus 199

67,244 recovered cases - plus 837

3,166 deaths - plus 14

70,410 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%

25,729 completed tests yesterday

357 people hospitalized - plus 29

73 people in ICU - minus 2

47 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

992 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

147 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,360 cases in total - plus 134

1,318 student cases - plus 82

306 staff cases - plus 13

736 unidentified cases - plus 39

578 schools with a current reported case - plus 20

1 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

453 confirmed cases - plus 23

98 centres closed - plus 6

397 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Bill C-9, An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act is announced

Cases in Canada pass 240,000 and recoveries pass 200,000

American cases will likely exceed 10 million by the end of the week

Global cases reach 47 million, likely to reach 50 million within the next seven days

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 2, 2020.

242,185 confirmed and suspected cases

29,308 active cases - plus 103

10,256 deaths - plus 48

201,813 recoveries - plus 2,312

212,069 resolved cases (87.5% of all cases)

Figures around the World

47.1 million cases globally

At least 1.2 million deaths

The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths

United States