November 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

An assessment centre in Toronto, Ontario
This is the November 3rd coronavirus update. Town of Oakville, Halton Region and Ontario all have their highest single days of new cases of COVID-19. The province announces a new colour-coded system for opening and closing businesses. Case rise in America amidst today's record-setting election.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Oakville and Halton set one day case records
- For the second day in a row, Halton's case positivity rate remains higher than the Ontario average
- Halton Region will move into the new, yellow "Protect" level of Ontario's new regional rating system for opening restrictions
- An outbreak opens at Oakville's Post Inn Village nursing home
- Halton recoveries exceed 2,000
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 812 confirmed cases - plus 36
- 51 probable cases - no change
- 863 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 131 active cases - plus 20
- 6 deaths - no change
- 726 recoveries (84.1% of all cases) - plus 16
- 732 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.8% of cases
- 4 institutional outbreaks - plus 1
- 1 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 2,192 confirmed - plus 69
- 130 probable - minus 2
- 2,322 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67
- 283 active cases - plus 36
- 36 deaths - no change
- 2,003 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 31
- 2,039 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.8% of cases
- 7 institutional outbreaks - plus 1
- 12 cases in hospital - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 23 confirmed cases in Oakville
- 44 confirmed cases in Halton
- 22 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario sets a new record high number of cases
- Premier Doug Ford announces a new system for COVID-19 restrictions in regions across the province
- New names are being announced for the tiers across Ontario
- Ontario details this new framework here
- Regions in (the formerly called) modified Stage 2 account for more than 70% of all new cases
- Testing has been less than 56% of provincial goals for the second straight day, meaning the positivity rate is now 4.2%
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 78,705 confirmed cases - plus 1,050
- 8,295 active cases - plus 199
- 67,244 recovered cases - plus 837
- 3,166 deaths - plus 14
- 70,410 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
- 25,729 completed tests yesterday
- 357 people hospitalized - plus 29
- 73 people in ICU - minus 2
- 47 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 992 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 147 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,360 cases in total - plus 134
- 1,318 student cases - plus 82
- 306 staff cases - plus 13
- 736 unidentified cases - plus 39
- 578 schools with a current reported case - plus 20
- 1 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 453 confirmed cases - plus 23
- 98 centres closed - plus 6
- 397 homes closed - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Bill C-9, An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act is announced
- Cases in Canada pass 240,000 and recoveries pass 200,000
- American cases will likely exceed 10 million by the end of the week
- Global cases reach 47 million, likely to reach 50 million within the next seven days
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 2, 2020.
- 242,185 confirmed and suspected cases
- 29,308 active cases - plus 103
- 10,256 deaths - plus 48
- 201,813 recoveries - plus 2,312
- 212,069 resolved cases (87.5% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 47.1 million cases globally
- At least 1.2 million deaths
- The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths
United States
- 9.4 million total cases (20% worldwide)
- 231,500+ deaths (19.2% worldwide)
- Today is Election Day, and more than 100,000 early votes were cast, with record numbers attributed to the ongoing pandemic
- Five of the seven most infected states per capita are "battlegrounds" int today's vote
- American cases will likely exceed 10 million by the end of the week