November 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand HaltonRegionalAdministration

This is the November 4th coronavirus update. Halton has been delayed in releasing new COVID-19 information every day this week for both Oakville and the region. Halton will likely be in the "Protect" level of Ontario's new classification system that begins this week. Institutional outbreaks in the province reach a grim milestone of 1,000.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton has released new covid figures later in the afternoon every day this week, sometimes six hours late

Halton Region will have new rules and restrictions as it almost certainly will move to the new yellow "Protect" level on Saturday

An outbreak opens at Oakville's Post Inn Village nursing home

Halton recoveries exceed 2,000

Oakville is home to 56.7% of cases in Halton schools, but the number of cases is decreasing.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 3, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

827 confirmed cases - plus 15

51 probable cases - no change

878 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

138 active cases - plus 7

6 deaths - no change

734 recoveries (84.1% of all cases) - plus 8

740 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.8% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

2 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

2,237 confirmed - plus 45

134 probable - plus 4

2,371 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

309 active cases - plus 26

36 deaths - no change

2,026 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 23

2,062 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.9% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - no change

14 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

21 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

37 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

22 classrooms closed in Halton - no change

Ontario coronavirus update

Premier Doug Ford announces a new system for COVID-19 restrictions in regions across the province

Regions in (the formerly called) modified Stage 2 account for almost 75% of all new cases

Testing has been less than 58% of provincial goals every day this week, meaning the positivity rate is now 4%

Institutional outbreaks to date in Ontario surpass 1,000, with 15 new outbreaks just today

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 4, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

79,692 confirmed cases - plus 987

8,321 active cases - plus 26

68,189 recovered cases - plus 945

3,182 deaths - plus 16

71,371 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.5%

28,567 completed tests yesterday

367 people hospitalized - plus 10

75 people in ICU - plus 2

44 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,007 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

152 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,476 cases in total - plus 116

1,399 student cases - plus 81

313 staff cases - plus 7

764 unidentified cases - plus 28

581 schools with a current reported case - plus 3

1 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

468 confirmed cases - plus 16

98 centres closed - no change

408 homes closed - plus 11

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cases in Canada pass 245,000, recoveries pass 200,000, and nationwide active cases pass 30,000 for the first time since June 14, 2020

A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity

American cases will likely exceed 10 million and Global cases exceed 50 million by Monday next week

Results from last night's American presidential election continue to be counted as 21 million mail-in ballots have yet to be counted

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 3, 2020.

247,333 confirmed and suspected cases

31,581 active cases - plus 516

10,330 deaths - plus 51

205,341 recoveries - plus 1,831

215,671 resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)

Figures around the World

47.65 million cases globally

At least 1.22 million deaths

The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths

United States