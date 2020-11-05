November 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is the November 5th coronavirus update. There are three new cases in Oakville schools and three at OTMH. Cumulative cases pass 80,000 in Ontario and 250,000 across Canada. Global cases are on pace to reach 50 million by the end of the week.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Halton Region will have new rules and restrictions as it almost certainly will move to the new yellow "Protect" level on Saturday

Three new cases are in Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

Halton may be delayed in releasing new daily covid figures

Oakville is home to 56.1% of cases in Halton schools, including both new cases today

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 4, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

840 confirmed cases - plus 13

52 probable cases - plus 1

892 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

146 active cases - plus 8

6 deaths - no change

740 recoveries (82.9% of all cases) - plus 6

746 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.6% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

4 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

2,276 confirmed - plus 39

135 probable - plus 1

2,411 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40

329 active cases - plus 20

36 deaths - no change

2,046 recoveries (84.8% of all cases) - plus 20

2,082 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.3% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - no change

13 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

23 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 3

41 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

21 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario reaches 80,000 cumulative cases

Premier Doug Ford announces a new system for COVID-19 restrictions in regions across the province (assignments for all regions is scheduled to be announced tomorrow)

Almost two thirds of all new cases are in only Toronto and Peel regions

Testing has been between 5-25,000 below targets in the province every single day for three weeks

Institutional outbreaks to date in Ontario surpass 1,000, with 19 new outbreaks in the last two days

Cases in schools to date are now above 2,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 5, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

80,690 confirmed cases - plus 998

8,358 active cases - plus 37

69,137 recovered cases - plus 948

3,195 deaths - plus 13

72,332 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%

35,754 completed tests yesterday

381 people hospitalized - plus 14

86 people in ICU - plus 11

48 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,011 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

154 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,543 cases in total - plus 68

1,435 student cases - plus 37

320 staff cases - plus 7

788 unidentified cases - plus 24

580 schools with a current reported case - minus 1

1 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

488 confirmed cases - plus 20

98 centres closed - no change

418 homes closed - plus 10

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cases in Canada pass 250,000 since the beginning of the pandemic

At current rates, active cases nationwide will reach a record-high within the next 7 days

A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity

American cases will likely exceed 10 million and Global cases exceed 50 million by Monday next week

Results from last night's American presidential election continue to be counted as 16 million mail-in ballots have yet to be counted

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 4, 2020.

250,913 confirmed and suspected cases

32,599 active cases - plus 1,018

10,381 deaths - plus 51

207,850 recoveries - plus 2,509

218,231 resolved cases (86.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

48.25 million cases globally

At least 1.23 million deaths

The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths

United States

9.58 million total cases (19.9% worldwide)

234,000+ deaths (19.1% worldwide)

Results from last night's election continue to be counted as 16.5 million mail-in ballots remain to be counted across 6 states without a confirmed winner

American cases will likely exceed 10 million in the next week

The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland.