November 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the November 6th coronavirus update. Oakville now has the majority of school cases in Halton and classroom closures. Halton is confirmed to enter the yellow "Protect" level of Ontario's new COVID-19 stages advisory scale at 12:01 a.m. tonight. Canada approaches a new record number of active cases.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Nearly all new active cases are in Oakville, though Halton reports 51 recoveries along with 57 new cases
- Halton Region will have new rules and restrictions when it begins in the new yellow "Protect" level beginning tonight at 12:01 a.m.
- Four new cases are in Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital from the last 36 hours
- Oakville is home to over 60% of cases in Halton schools, including both new cases today
- Four classrooms are now closed at Oakville's St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary School
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 864 confirmed cases - plus 24
- 52 probable cases - no change
- 916 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 149 active cases - plus 3
- 6 deaths - no change
- 761 recoveries (83.1% of all cases) - plus 21
- 767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases
- 4 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 5 cases in OTMH - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 2,332 confirmed - plus 56
- 136 probable - plus 1
- 2,458 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57
- 333 active cases - plus 4
- 38 deaths - plus 2
- 2,097 recoveries (85.3% of all cases) - plus 51
- 2,135 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases
- 7 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 15 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
- 23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario reaches 80,000 cumulative cases and 70,000 recoveries
- Premier Doug Ford announces a new system for COVID-19 restrictions AND a list of what coloured tiers regions will start in tomorrow at 12:01 a.m. that is available here
- Almost two thirds of all new cases are in only Toronto and Peel regions, which are the only two that will be in the "red zone"
- Testing has been between 5-25,000 below targets in the province every single day for three weeks
- Institutional outbreaks to date in Ontario surpass 1,000, with 30 new outbreaks in the last two days
- More than 100 child care centres have closed in the last two months across Ontario
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 6, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 81,693 confirmed cases - plus 1,003
- 8,398 active cases - plus 40
- 70,086 recovered cases - plus 949
- 3,209 deaths - plus 14
- 73,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
- 41,268 completed tests yesterday
- 380 people hospitalized - minus 1
- 86 people in ICU - no change
- 49 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,022 total outbreaks reported - plus 11
- 160 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,628 cases in total - plus 85
- 1,484 student cases - plus 49
- 328 staff cases - plus 8
- 816 unidentified cases - plus 28
- 582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 496 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 101 centres closed - plus 3
- 422 homes closed - plus 4
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cases in Canada pass 250,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, with cumulative recoveries at 210,000
- At current rates, active cases nationwide will reach a record-high within the next 5 days
- A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity
- Quebec has reported above 1,000 new cases every day for two weeks
- American cases will likely exceed 10 million and Global cases exceed 50 million by Monday next week
- As 13 million mail-in ballots have yet to be counted from Tuesday's election, the USA has its highest day of new cases by a wide margin: 121,500 yesterday
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020.
- 253,475 confirmed and suspected cases
- 32,939 active cases - plus 340
- 10,420 deaths - plus 39
- 210,024 recoveries - plus 2,174
- 220,444 resolved cases (86.9% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 48.9 million cases globally
- At least 1.24 million deaths
- The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths
United States
- 9.7 million total cases (19.8% worldwide)
- 235,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)
- Results from Tuesday's election continue to be counted on day four as 13 million mail-in ballots remain to be counted across 6 states without a confirmed winner
- American cases will likely exceed 10 million within the next 72 hours
The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland.