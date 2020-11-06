November 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 6th coronavirus update. Oakville now has the majority of school cases in Halton and classroom closures. Halton is confirmed to enter the yellow "Protect" level of Ontario's new COVID-19 stages advisory scale at 12:01 a.m. tonight. Canada approaches a new record number of active cases.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 864 confirmed cases - plus 24
  • 52 probable cases - no change
  • 916 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
  • 149 active cases - plus 3
  • 6 deaths - no change
  • 761 recoveries (83.1% of all cases) - plus 21
  • 767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases
  • 4 institutional outbreaks - no change
  • 5 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 2,332 confirmed - plus 56
  • 136 probable - plus 1
  • 2,458 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57
  • 333 active cases - plus 4
  • 38 deaths - plus 2
  • 2,097 recoveries (85.3% of all cases) - plus 51
  • 2,135 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases
  • 7 institutional outbreaks - no change
  • 15 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

  • 25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
  • 41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
  • 23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 6, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 81,693 confirmed cases - plus 1,003
  • 8,398 active cases - plus 40
  • 70,086 recovered cases - plus 949
  • 3,209 deaths - plus 14
  • 73,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
  • 41,268 completed tests yesterday
  • 380 people hospitalized - minus 1
  • 86 people in ICU - no change
  • 49 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 2,628 cases in total - plus 85
  • 1,484 student cases - plus 49
  • 328 staff cases - plus 8
  • 816 unidentified cases - plus 28
  • 582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2
  • 1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 496 confirmed cases - plus 8
  • 101 centres closed - plus 3
  • 422 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020.

  • 253,475 confirmed and suspected cases 
  • 32,939 active cases - plus 340
  • 10,420 deaths - plus 39
  • 210,024 recoveries - plus 2,174
  • 220,444 resolved cases (86.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

  • 48.9 million cases globally
  • At least 1.24 million deaths
  • The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths

United States

The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland. 