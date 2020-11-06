November 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the November 6th coronavirus update. Oakville now has the majority of school cases in Halton and classroom closures. Halton is confirmed to enter the yellow "Protect" level of Ontario's new COVID-19 stages advisory scale at 12:01 a.m. tonight. Canada approaches a new record number of active cases.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

864 confirmed cases - plus 24

52 probable cases - no change

916 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

149 active cases - plus 3

6 deaths - no change

761 recoveries (83.1% of all cases) - plus 21

767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.7% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

5 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

2,332 confirmed - plus 56

136 probable - plus 1

2,458 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57

333 active cases - plus 4

38 deaths - plus 2

2,097 recoveries (85.3% of all cases) - plus 51

2,135 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.8% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - no change

15 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 6, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

81,693 confirmed cases - plus 1,003

8,398 active cases - plus 40

70,086 recovered cases - plus 949

3,209 deaths - plus 14

73,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

41,268 completed tests yesterday

380 people hospitalized - minus 1

86 people in ICU - no change

49 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,022 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

160 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,628 cases in total - plus 85

1,484 student cases - plus 49

328 staff cases - plus 8

816 unidentified cases - plus 28

582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

496 confirmed cases - plus 8

101 centres closed - plus 3

422 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cases in Canada pass 250,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, with cumulative recoveries at 210,000

At current rates, active cases nationwide will reach a record-high within the next 5 days

A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity

Quebec has reported above 1,000 new cases every day for two weeks

American cases will likely exceed 10 million and Global cases exceed 50 million by Monday next week

As 13 million mail-in ballots have yet to be counted from Tuesday's election, the USA has its highest day of new cases by a wide margin: 121,500 yesterday

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 5, 2020.

253,475 confirmed and suspected cases

32,939 active cases - plus 340

10,420 deaths - plus 39

210,024 recoveries - plus 2,174

220,444 resolved cases (86.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

48.9 million cases globally

At least 1.24 million deaths

The United States and India are #1 and #2 in total cases, new cases, active cases, and total deaths

United States

9.7 million total cases (19.8% worldwide)

235,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)

Results from Tuesday's election continue to be counted on day four as 13 million mail-in ballots remain to be counted across 6 states without a confirmed winner

American cases will likely exceed 10 million within the next 72 hours

The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland.