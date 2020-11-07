November 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Cornell University

This is the November 7th coronavirus update. Almost all of Halton's new active cases today are in Oakville. New framework levels for COVID-19 restrictions begin in Ontario today as the province sets yet another record for new cases in one day. As the United States names a winner in its election, the country also sets a record for new daily cases for the second straight day.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 6, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

897 confirmed cases - plus 33

52 probable cases - no change

949 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33

175 active cases - plus 26

6 deaths - no change

768 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 7

774 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.5% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

5 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,395 confirmed - plus 63

137 probable - plus 1

2,532 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64

368 active cases - plus 35

38 deaths - no change

2,126 recoveries (83.9% of all cases) - plus 29

2,164 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.4% of cases

7 institutional outbreaks - no change

16 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 7, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

81,693 confirmed cases - plus 1,132

8,667 active cases - plus 269

70,938 recovered cases - plus 852

3,220 deaths - plus 11

74,158 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%

39,165 completed tests yesterday

384 people hospitalized - plus 4

88 people in ICU - plus 2

52 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,023 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

166 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. Today's school data is from yesterday, Friday, November 6, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,628 cases in total - plus 85

1,484 student cases - plus 49

328 staff cases - plus 8

816 unidentified cases - plus 28

582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

496 confirmed cases - plus 8

101 centres closed - plus 3

422 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

At current rates, active cases in Canada will reach a record-high early next week

A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity

Quebec has reported above 1,000 new cases every day for two weeks

American cases have set a new daily high (132,000 today) for the second day in a row

Global cases set a new daily high, and cumulative cases totals will reach 50 million by tomorrow

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 6, 2020.

258,569 confirmed and suspected cases

35,704 active cases - plus 2,765

10,483 deaths - plus 63

210,024 recoveries - plus 2,260

220,507 resolved cases (85.3% of all cases)

Figures around the World

49.6 million cases globally

At least 1.25 million deaths

Yesterday set a new daily record of global cases: 605,573

United States

9.9 million total cases (19.9% worldwide)

237,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)

The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland.