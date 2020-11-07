November 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Cornell University
This is the November 7th coronavirus update. Almost all of Halton's new active cases today are in Oakville. New framework levels for COVID-19 restrictions begin in Ontario today as the province sets yet another record for new cases in one day. As the United States names a winner in its election, the country also sets a record for new daily cases for the second straight day.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Almost 80% of Halton's new active cases today are in Oakville
- Halton Region has new rules and restrictions in the yellow "Protect" level now in effect, replacing Stages 1, 2 and 3 in Ontario
- Oakville is home to over 60% of cases in Halton schools, including both of yesterday's new cases
- Four classrooms are now closed at Oakville's St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary School
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 6, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 897 confirmed cases - plus 33
- 52 probable cases - no change
- 949 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
- 175 active cases - plus 26
- 6 deaths - no change
- 768 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 7
- 774 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.5% of cases
- 4 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 5 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 2,395 confirmed - plus 63
- 137 probable - plus 1
- 2,532 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64
- 368 active cases - plus 35
- 38 deaths - no change
- 2,126 recoveries (83.9% of all cases) - plus 29
- 2,164 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.4% of cases
- 7 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 16 cases in hospital - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
- 23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario sets yet another record for new cases in one day: 1,132
- The province's new framework system with colour-coded levels for regions is now in effect as of today
- Almost two thirds of all new cases are in only Toronto and Peel regions, which are the only two that are in the "red zone"
- Testing has been between 5-25,000 below targets in the province every single day for three weeks
- More than 100 child care centres have closed across Ontario since September
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 7, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 81,693 confirmed cases - plus 1,132
- 8,667 active cases - plus 269
- 70,938 recovered cases - plus 852
- 3,220 deaths - plus 11
- 74,158 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%
- 39,165 completed tests yesterday
- 384 people hospitalized - plus 4
- 88 people in ICU - plus 2
- 52 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,023 total outbreaks reported - plus 11
- 166 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. Today's school data is from yesterday, Friday, November 6, 2020.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,628 cases in total - plus 85
- 1,484 student cases - plus 49
- 328 staff cases - plus 8
- 816 unidentified cases - plus 28
- 582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 496 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 101 centres closed - plus 3
- 422 homes closed - plus 4
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- At current rates, active cases in Canada will reach a record-high early next week
- A University of Saskatchewan study finds face masks do not hinder breathing during exercise and physical activity
- Quebec has reported above 1,000 new cases every day for two weeks
- American cases have set a new daily high (132,000 today) for the second day in a row
- Joe Biden is named the President-elect in the USA as ballot counting finishes amidst record numbers of mail-in ballots from the worsening pandemic
- Global cases set a new daily high, and cumulative cases totals will reach 50 million by tomorrow
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 6, 2020.
- 258,569 confirmed and suspected cases
- 35,704 active cases - plus 2,765
- 10,483 deaths - plus 63
- 210,024 recoveries - plus 2,260
- 220,507 resolved cases (85.3% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 49.6 million cases globally
- At least 1.25 million deaths
- Yesterday set a new daily record of global cases: 605,573
United States
- 9.9 million total cases (19.9% worldwide)
- 237,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)
- Results from Tuesday's election continue to be counted on day four as Joe Biden is named President Elect with 93% of the ballots counted
- American cases have set a new daily high (132,000 today) for the second day in a row
- The average number of new cases in the US is now 100,000/day, the highest of any country on Earth since the pandemic began
The five countries leading new cases per capita are Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Andorra and Switzerland.