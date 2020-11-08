November 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 8th coronavirus update which shows a constant increase of new and active cases, but without the resulting hospitalizations. Cases at Wydham Manor LTC in Oakville continue to grow as new test result come in. Peel moves into the red zone, one step away from lockdown. Nunavut records its first case, and only the east coast provinces are containing the spread.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

St. Dominic and St. Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville have outbreaks (2 cases in each school)

Wydham Manor LTC has 28 confirmed cases (5 staff, 17 residents, 6 role not specified) - awaiting more test results

Chartwell Brant Centre - LTC in Burlington outbreak declared over

First time Oakville's recovery rate drops below 80% in this second wave - Halton's still remains above 80%.

Oakville accounts for 46.7% of all new cases in Halton

Halton remains in "protect" status under province's new health guidelines.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 7, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

918 confirmed cases - plus 21

52 probable cases - no change

970 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

195 active cases - plus 20

6 deaths - no change

769 recoveries (79.29% of all cases) - plus 1

775 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.89% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

2 school outbreaks

5 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,440 confirmed - plus 45

138 probable - plus 1

2,578 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 46

408 active cases - plus 40

38 deaths - no change

2,132 recoveries (82.7% of all cases) - plus 6

2,170 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 84.17% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - minus 1

12 cases in hospital - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

25 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

41 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

23 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario sets yet another record for new cases in one day: 1,328 with 7 day average at 1,064

Recovery rate drops below 80% for the first time in the second wave

Peel Region's moved into red "Control" state effective November 9th unless stated otherwise - Read More

Peel accounts for 29% of all new cases, and regions in "restrict" account for 45% of all new cases (Toronto remains in a modified Stage 2 until November 14)

10 regions are in "protect" status

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 7, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

84,153 confirmed cases - plus 1,328

9,105 active cases - plus 438

71,815 recovered cases - plus 877

3,233 deaths - plus 13 (7 patients of LTC)

75,048 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.1%

37,577 completed tests yesterday

374 people hospitalized - minus 10

86 people in ICU - minus 2

51 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,030 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

163 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. Today's school data is from yesterday, Friday, November 6, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,628 cases in total - plus 85

1,484 student cases - plus 49

328 staff cases - plus 8

816 unidentified cases - plus 28

582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

496 confirmed cases - plus 8

101 centres closed - plus 3

422 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Nunavut declares first case

East coast provinces appear to be controlling the outbreak, where as the rest of the country is being hit hard.

US surpasses 10 million cases with a 7 day average of 107,000

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 7, 2020.

263,226 confirmed and suspected cases

36,471 active cases

10,490 deaths - plus 54

213,094 recoveries

223,584 resolved cases (84.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

50.2 million cases globally

At least 1.25 million deaths

Seven day average: 528K

United States

10 plus million total cases (19.9% worldwide)

237,800+ deaths (19.0% worldwide)

The five countries leading new cases per capita in the past week are Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, and Switzerland.